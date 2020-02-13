Open Source Voice Assistant Promises To 'Nuke From Orbit' Patent Troll

Daily Deal: The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Bundle
Patents

from the take-no-prisoners dept

Thu, Feb 13th 2020 10:47amMike Masnick

Open source voice assistant company Mycroft AI (which we actually wrote about years back) appears to be the latest startup to recognize that the only way to properly deal with patent trolls is to fight back. This strategy was first pioneered by online retailer Newegg, whose refusal to give in to any patent trolls eventually (after years of litigation) meant that patent trolls stopped trying to shake the company down. More recently, Cloudlfare has taken a similarly successful approach.

It appears that these kinds of moves have inspired Mycroft's CEO, Joshua Montgomery, to take quite a stand now that a patent troll is trying to shake his company down:

Tod Tumey of Tumey LLP based out of Texas ( a venue famous for hosting patent trolls ) contacted us with a “Highly Confidential” letter offering to license his “client’s” “valuable” voice patents to Mycroft AI Inc. When we didn’t respond ( don’t feed the trolls! ) he filed suit in East Texas.

As a result, we’ve taken the time to develop an internal policy about how we’re going to deal with patent trolls. Here is how we’re going to handle them:

Our policy is also to attack bogus patents like U.S. Patent No. 9,794,348 and have them re-examined and invalidated where possible.  We’ll be doing this in the context of a strong open source community that includes other troll hunters like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Open Innovation Network – both of whom have a strong interest in protecting open technology from rent-seeking trolls.

Patent trolls get paid because short-sighted companies make the decision to pay. Simply put, it is usually cheaper in the short run to pay a troll than it is to litigate. It is also cheaper to give a schoolyard bully your lunch money than it is to visit a doctor. The thing is, once you pay the bully, he’ll just come back again and again and again. Eventually, that lunch money adds up to a lot more than a doctor’s visit. In the long run the best way to deal with a bully is to punch him square in the face. You might take a beating, but if you do it every time? The bully will find easier prey.

I don’t like letting these matters go quietly. In my experience, it’s better to be aggressive and "stab, shoot and hang” them, then dissolve them in acid. Or simply nuke them from orbit, it is the only way to be sure.

Don't hold back on letting us know how you really feel, Joshua.

Anyway, he also notes that the lawyer, Tumey, appears to have filed in the wrong venue (which one is not indicated), and so Mycroft is seeking to move the case, and then it's going to go after Tumey for legal fees. Good for them.

Filed Under: joshua montgomery, patent trolls, patents, shakedowns, tod tumey, voice assistant
Companies: mycroft ai

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2020 @ 10:58am

    Only one way to deal with riff-raff like trolls.

    Stomp them all. God will sort them out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:18am

      Re: Only one way to deal with riff-raff like trolls.

      Or one could just blow up the bridge. Crushed trolls are more tender.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:26am

        Re: Re: Only one way to deal with riff-raff like trolls.

        Tender they may be, but I understand the taste is awful, no matter how long they're in the oven.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:36am

          Re: Re: Re: Only one way to deal with riff-raff like trolls.

          I said more tender, not actually tender. In the old days, before refrigeration, meat became gamy quickly and methods of cooking were developed to mask those flavors. So I am recommending a braise (a method used for less tender cuts), defined by searing the meat then cooking slowly for a long time in liquid. A strongly spiced broth could help to ameliorate the taste, though I do lack experience with this particular protein, so no guarantee on the results.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AricTheRed, 13 Feb 2020 @ 10:59am

    Vaya con Dios Joshua.

    BTW, I'm a devout Athiest so this is saying something.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    btr1701 (profile), 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:15am

    Patent Trolls... they mostly come at night. Mostly.

    We've got a dozen canisters of CN-20, I say we roll them down there and gas the whole fucking nest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anon, 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:24am

    that's a 'do it on a computer' patent

    that's a 'do it on a computer' patent modified to 'talk to a computer'

    I think a copy of Star Trek IV from 1986 should invalidate that patent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2020 @ 12:10pm

      Re: that's a 'do it on a computer' patent

      I don't get why people are so bent over software (and business system) patents. The US is increasingly irrelevant in tech anyway, who cares what the outmoded society wants to do, but cannot, in the digital domain? Host where there is liberty, and give the finger to the boomer fools who attempt to impose their will, uselessly!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:45am

    Quick Typo fix

    Cloudlfare -> Cloudflare

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:52am

    'Now go away or we shall taunt you a second time.'

    Nice to see yet another company coming to the realization that the only real way to deal with the legal extortionists that are patent trolls is to make them pay for going after you.

    Sure it may cost you more in the short term, but as they rightly noted after you've paid once you've made it clear that you will pay out and made a target of yourself such that you'll be paying more and more over time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2020 @ 11:58am

    Prisoners sir?

    NO QUARTER TO BE GIVEN

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2020 @ 12:08pm

    Newegg sucks. They don't do right by the customer. If you get lucky and deal with them without a problem, thank the stars above.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


