Utah State Rep Unveils Bill To Force Porn To Come With A Warning Label
from the for-the-children dept
We have talked in the past about the state of Utah's strange and ongoing war on pornography. The output of this war being waged from the most conservative members of a conservative state government thus far has been attempts to have pornography declared a state emergency, to have a "porn czar" position put in place, and to outright block pornography on smart phones. And now, yet another lawmaker, this time Rep. Brady Brammer, has unveiled a bill that would require pornography to carry a warning label or message warning about the harm to minors that view porn.
The label about the potential harm to minors would have to appear on both print and digital material that appears in Utah if the bill proposed by Republican Rep. Brady Brammer passes the Legislature.
If the label doesn't appear, the producer could be sued for $2,500 per violation, either by the Utah Attorney General's Office or a private group. The enforcement process would be similar to warning labels about toxic substances that are required in California, Brammer said Tuesday.
There are a couple of problems with this analogy and, therefore, the proposed bill. See, toxic substances are not speech and pornography, whatever you think of it, very much is. To force someone engaged in speech to include government-mandated speech practically screams "1st Amendment violation." Brammer has tried to suggest otherwise, stating that it's not censorship because no speech or content is being prevented from publishing. Sadly for him, that isn't the only manner by which you can violate the First Amendment. Forcing speech upon citizens is a violation as well.
But, hey, there's more. Perhaps you're wondering what definition Brammer's bill came up with for what constitutes pornography and what doesn't, given how tortured a legal question that has been since pretty much forever. Brammer ingeniously sidesteps that question by pushing that determination to the post-accusation cycle.
The bill doesn't contain a specific definition of pornography. Instead, that would be decided in court if a lawsuit is filed under the law, Brammer said.
That sure sounds like a recipe for a hellish court schedule, as purveyors of content will have no idea whether their content qualifies as porn, while the law will be administered by a notoriously prudish state government. Mike Stabile, who works for the porn industry trade group Free Speech Coalition, nails the potential for chaos here rather well.
"You can't force someone to say something," he said, pointing to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning a California law that would have required anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers to post signs saying they are not medical facilities. Warning systems like those for rating movies with an R or PG-13 are different because they are voluntary, he said.
Meanwhile, the Utah bill is broad enough that it could cover everything from the TV show "Game of Thrones" to a partially nude selfie on Twitter, he argued.
It sure would be nice if Utah's state government could trust adults to make adult decisions and parents to be parents. Certainly that would be a better use of time than banging their legislative heads against the First Amendment over and over again.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, brady brammer, free speech, porn, porn label, utah
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Okay, but only if...
... religion texts, broadcasts, media, church property also come with warning labels about delusion and mental problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, the Bible is also filled with sexual content (e.g., Ezekiel 23:20). That would be an interesting challenge to bring forth were the bill to both pass and somehow survive constitutional muster.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now that would be a funny way to spike the bill, simply point out that the bible contains pornographic language/situations and therefore would need to have the label added as well. I imagine having every bible in the state for sale including a 'this book contains pornographic material, and is unsuitable for children' label might not go over too well with the pearl-clutching prudes who were all for the bill before then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Enemies of free speech never think about how their attempts to censor others could come back to bite them in the ass. That makes the pointing out of said ass-biting so much funnier (and satisfying) than it probably should be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ha, silly plebeian, you actually think they would be affected by this and not pass exceptions for themselves?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any such exceptions wouldn’t make the bill any less unconstitutional. But it would show intent to protect certain kinds of speech from government intrustion and thus what speech lawmakers consider “valuable enough to protect”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not to mention expose a blatant case of hypocrisy and undermine the very arguments being used. 'We must protect the children from pornographic material, as even the slightest exposure could result in massive harm to them... unless we agree with that material, in which case it's fine.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know, now I'm imagining someone going on Pornhub and clicking something with a raunchy title, except it turns out to just be someone reading out a passage from the Bible. And possibly illustrating it with lego figures.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Depending on the passage that could still be quite raunchy. The chapter/book Stephen noted for example could fairly easily be translated straight into your standard porno with what's in it, though you'd probably want to trim out the murder/mutilation parts unless you wanted a seriously warped porno.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Standing up in a Sunday school meeting
"I will now read to you from the Songs of Solomon."
"But first, let me pass around a sheet so you can mark your name that you are over 18, and consent to hearing these verses."
"Oh and be sure to read the disclaimer on the sheet."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Okay, but only if...
If they make an exception for religious texts, I wonder how fast people will create a new church for porn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Within a few seconds you can come up with several ways to mis-use the proposed law.
A private right of action with no objective standard means that you could sue anyone and they would have to prove that their speech wasn't pornography. Even if the speech had no prurient content, it shifts the burden and is going to cost the defendant much more than the plaintiff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Poor Timmy, saw a naked breast and was never the same...'
The label about the potential harm to minors would have to appear on both print and digital material that appears in Utah if the bill proposed by Republican Rep. Brady Brammer passes the Legislature.
Perhaps I've missed it, but I've yet to actually be presented with evidence of 'harm to minors' regarding porn. Exactly what harm does seeing a naked breast or exposed crotch(male or female) cause to minors that is so incredibly damaging that they must be protected from it at all costs, other than raising the possibility of embarrassment for the parents to actually do their gorram jobs and explain a few things?
I mean, unless someone is terrified of all things sexual, such that they consider depictions of violence or even death to be worse than exposed genitalia, but as that would be utterly insane I'm sure that couldn't be it...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bah, typo
I mean, unless someone is terrified of all things sexual, such that they consider depictions of violence or even death to be better/less harmful than exposed genitalia,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Poor Timmy, saw a naked breast and was never the same...'
Here's a clue, if a child is scared and terrified of seeing naked bodies it's because he was taught to be. In nature a child would be pretty curious at first, and then totally accepting of it, it's literally a normal condition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Poor Timmy, saw a naked breast and was never the same...'
It is cargo culting dumb old Victorian ideas of ignorance as innocence and purity to "protect" children. Partially enduring because it spares them from having to think about it. The children, parents, or "decent society"? Yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Poor Timmy, saw a naked breast and was never the same...'
I believe what their fear is here is that by viewing porn, people of all ages start to get a warped sense of what is normal, expected, or okay to do. Which then results in broken marriages, abusive relationships, sexual abuse, injury, etc.
We each have our own choice to make with how we use our body during sex. Porn however makes it seem normal for women to just submit to whatever abuse or whim their partner has. Also that a person must do things they are not comfortable with because that is what was seen in a porn film. Yes, I know these examples have plenty of counter examples and supporting evidence, but you get the idea.
Most of that type of thinking and problems could be dealt with by having good parenting and a healthy understanding of sexuality and proper relationships. They instead need to treat the real problem.
I dont know which is worse, just treating the symptoms of a problem or misidentification of the root problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Poor Timmy, saw a naked breast and was never the same..
I believe what their fear is here is that by viewing porn, people of all ages start to get a warped sense of what is normal, expected, or okay to do. Which then results in broken marriages, abusive relationships, sexual abuse, injury, etc.
...
Most of that type of thinking and problems could be dealt with by having good parenting and a healthy understanding of sexuality and proper relationships. They instead need to treat the real problem.
While that could certainly happen, as you noted later on in your comment that's not so much the problem with porn itself so much as a lack of education and parenting, with porn just taking an already existing problem and adding to it. Fix the education problem so sexuality isn't some scary boogieman and it's understood what a healthy relationship involves and the 'porn results in unrealistic expectations' problem would likely vastly decrease.
In addition, if the concern is unrealistic/dangerous expectations it seems to be they've got bigger concerns, like books, shows and movies, most of which no-one bats an eye at when kids read/watch them. This being utah for example Twilight from a few years back comes to mind, as from comments I've run across the 'relationship' in that series was not just bad but ticked almost every box in the 'abusive relationship' checklist, such that a kid/teen reading that and basing relationship expectations from it would be far worse off than one just watching some porn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WARNING - Watching this will make you hard, hungry and craving a smoke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Best position in the government
I want to be the "Porn Czar." It may also be difficult to simultaneously be master of one's domain, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Love that this has already been studied.
In the past there were a few studies..Including right after 1900 started.
It was entertaining, that Puritan Ideals tended to raise kids that didnt know What part fit into what slot. Nor how to use it in the first place.
Kids were taught REALLY bad concepts of their personal parts. DONT TOUCH, hairy Palms, ITS DIRTY...on and on and on.. It led to allot of Neurosis.. And some really interesting doctors visits, and deaths. Its dirty, its the devil, Dont touch it...and some Cut off the offending part.
We created such a change in how People live and Are.. That if you had sex before marriage or Had a Child before.. You were condemned. And that lasted into the 1960's.
Leave it the Frack alone.. Its caused enough problems in the past to never touch it again.. sex= the concept of 2 or more willing subjects, willingly enjoying themselves. Dont Hide it..
Also the USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rate. We are barely reaching replacement levels. If we hadnt allowed Immigrants into the USA since the 1900's the population would be below 200 million..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rate
Actually most of the Western world has below-replacement birth rates these days. Japan's population is expected to drop 25% by 2049 (https://www.npr.org/2018/12/21/679103541/japans-population-is-in-rapid-decline).
I assume that's what this bill is intended to address - people exposed to a lot of pornography might be less inclined to have real sex with less-than-ideal partners. So less babies.
I think most of the evidence is that current population declines are mostly economic in origin - children are a burden today, vs. an asset (labor) for subsistence farmers. Plus birth control and late marriage.
So even if this passes, I don't expect much affect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rate
Agreed.
But the USA has had this problem since the 60's, after the boomers had their fun.
And if we get Deeper into the subject, it the idea that Before the 1970's, marriage and Sex was allowed at around age 12-14. then more laws are placed into our society. Trying to control hormones is NOT an easy thing. And there are only a few ways to find knowledge. The problem tends to be those that Dont understand how nature works. Controlling something isnt that easy unless you have a solution. And there are a few. But go ask many religious groups their idea and you DONT get a good answer.
There are other medical concerns also. In that Human Females are having problems with birthing. in the last 100+(??) years. The Children are Bigger then should be.
I have a few opinions on Kids and sex, but I wont say them here. Lets just say, the idea of sex ed was interesting, but there was no home work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rat
Population decrease due to natural causes is not a problem for humans in general at this point and it is a good thing for the planet.
Why would you think that it is a problem - do you own stock in corporations that require continual market expansion just in order to exist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth
Or you know pensions, healtcare, industry, food production, research and everything else collapsing. But sure, its only Apple and Wall Street that would have problems with population decline.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rate
Not necessarily, as sometimes porn is used within a relationship to encourage sexual activity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth rat
I wasn't suggesting that I agreed with that idea. Just guessing what the author of the bill might have been thinking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: USA is one of the few countries with a LOW birth
While that's a possibility I suspect you're seriously overthinking it and/or giving them a greater benefit of the doubt than is deserved. More likely it's nothing more than a 'think of the children!' fearmongering over all things sexual for cheap PR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Turnaround is fair game
I think Utah should come with a warning label.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm ready to be the Porn Czar!
Of course, I'll work from home here in The Darkness.
Bwahahahaha.
Usage fees, required access to massive porn libraries (for research purposes) will be funded by Utah.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nothing like advertisement.
If it's a minor that reads that warning, chances are good that's just what he's looking for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Effect of law: Warning Will Robinson! Danger! Pornography!
Kid: Aw sweet. I'm in!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But think of the future children that might come as a result of adults being horny after/while watching porn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forced Speech
"You can't force someone to say something..."
Yeah, Mike (Stabile), about that...
"Caution: Cigarette Smoking May Be Hazardous to Your Health"
...brought to you by The Federal Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act of 1965.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply