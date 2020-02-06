Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Microsoft Azure is used by 85% of the Fortune 500 companies, making it a highly-demanded skill in today's large business marketplace. The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle has 11 courses to get you up to speed on cloud computing, data sets, and analytics. You'll learn about Azure Storage Services, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Resource Manager, and more while also preparing to take various Azure Certification Exams AZ-103, AZ-203, AZ-300, AZ-301, and AZ-900. It's on sale for $42.90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.