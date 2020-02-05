Disney's Licensing Dogs Charge Underserved School District A Third Of Fundraiser Money For Playing 'Lion King' DVD
from the robbing-them-twice dept
When it comes to posts about copyright issues, I cannot say for certain that Disney is the most frequent commonality in those posts, but it just... feels like it's probably true. After all, Disney has played such a heavy role in making copyright the over-extended, profit-driven, legal-cudgel bastardization of what copyright law was originally meant to be. Mickey Mouse himself is cited as the reason for copyright extensions in the past, and the company has been notorious in its zealous jealousy in protecting its copyrights.
But allowing your licensing partners to charge a school district for a third of the funds from a school fundraiser just because a parent brought a Lion King DVD to keep the kids happy during the event? That's a bit much, even for Disney.
When an elementary school in Berkeley, California, hosted a "parent's night out" fundraiser, they didn't think playing the 2019 remake of "The Lion King" would do anything besides keep the kids happy. That was until Emerson Elementary School received an email from a licensing company Thursday -- more than two months after the event -- saying they had to pay $250 for illegally screening the movie.
"One of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy," PTA president David Rose told CNN. "He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules."
It's something we talk about all the time. Because of the twisted pretzel that copyright laws have become, it is quite possible for well-meaning folks to infringe upon copyright without having any idea that they're doing so. That cannot possibly be what the framers of copyright law had in mind when they created it. Movie Licensing USA, Disney's partner for managing licensing agreements, extracted $250 from the school's $800 fundraiser for showing the movie to kids, and informed the school that they would have to pay the same amount for any future showings.
The parents and district paid, but weren't happy about it. Because the universe is not without a sense of irony, part of the need for the fundraiser is, according to the district, the sweetheart real estate deal Disney got from California for the property it owns.
Berkeley City Council member Lori Droste, who is also a parent at Emerson Elementary, believes Disney is being unfair.
"There was an initiative passed in 1979 called Proposition 13 which casts the property tax on all land, and so Disney's property tax rates are at 1978 values which translates into millions upon millions of dollars a year that Disney is not paying," Droste told CNN.
"Because of that, our schools are now extremely underfunded," she added. "We went from the '70s being among the top education systems in the US to one of the lowest."
So, to summarize, Disney benefits from a government deal and avoids paying taxes, which fund school districts, and then sent the licensing police to the doors of a fundraiser for one of those school districts to take $250 out of the coffers. At this point, it's almost like they're trying to be one of their movie villains.
Filed Under: california, copyright, fair use, fundraiser, licensing, lion king, schools
Companies: disney
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Imitation is the sincerest form of flatter. In fact Disney is exposing its alter ego.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why did they pay?
I get lots of invoices. Some are for domain names "expiring". Some are for "vehicle warranties that need renewal." I don't pay any of them. If one day one of these is legitimate, I'm sure I'll hear back.
Why did the school pay the $250? It's an absurdly small and seemingly random number. Why not just toss it and see who's stupid enough to file suit over $250 (less than half an hour of a California litigation attorney's time).
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why did they pay?
Because everyone knows Disney WILL pay an expensive lawfirm to sue a broke school into the ground over their IP. They've done it plenty of times in the past, and will do so again in the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disney's Side
Honestly, I'm on Disney's side on this one. Can I just screen movies for fundraisers in my backyard and show whatever copyright I want on my projector?
The fact that they didn't know is irrelevant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disney's Side
We used to project movies on the sides of houses in my neighborhood and we would throw some wild ass parties long before the instant communication of the internet and cell phones. I am pretty sure those companies got rich anyway!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Disney's Side
So what?
That's like saying hey I've broken the law tons of times and never got caught, I'm sure the government's jails are full and they're collecting fines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
Because not all of us are nazis Jordan Chandler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
Considering my grandparents were Holocaust survivors that's fucking uncalled for you piece of shit.
Which part of Nazi ideology was that then you fucker?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
Well don't be such a little ass matza ball.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
I think you're proving even Jews can be Nazis. Your grandparents went through something horrible. That doesn't give you a free pass to be an ass. You're the one spitting on what they endured.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
I thought copyright infringement was a civil matter.
also - Law and order for law and order's sake is stupid as is blind adherence, zero tolerance and minimum sentencing. Seems the law is not blind, is not equal and is continually used for personal gain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Disney's Side
It was back in the days when electronic equipment aided in copyright infringement, but unless someone was mass producing copies, no one went after America for enjoying themselves as much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disney's Side
If you are showing those movies as the actual event to draw the crowds for your fundraiser, no you can't do that. This is a case of one of the parents bringing something to keep the kids occupied out out of the way while they were working. The showing of the movie was incidental to the actual fundraiser and the kids had no way of influencing the outcome of the fundraiser.
The parents are going to complain about this and the kids are going to hear it. Disney running roughshod over copyright laws like this causes people to ignore said laws and their kids pick up on that and do the same.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disney's Side
Having the law on your side doesn't negate the fact that you can also be morally corrupt.
A company with any morals at all would have let this slide, since the fundraiser was for helping the school pay for teachers and scholarships.
What's even worse, Disney had the stomach to go after a PTA screening of the Lion King which is a plagiarizing of Kimba, The White Lion:
Disney even went after the Kimba movie Jungle Emperor Leo when the studio behind it wanted to release it in the USA. That movie started production in 1988, a tad earlier than the "original" Lion King.
All in all in regards to the Lion King and Disney, they come across as a company that has zero morals and scruples, and can in my opinion take their so called "original stories" and shove it where the sun doesn't shine, because it's all plagiarized in one way or another from other sources.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Walt is turning in his grave... again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look, Disney and the rights organizations suck, no question about it.
But 'There was an initiative passed in 1979 called Proposition 13 which casts the property tax on all land, and so Disney's property tax rates are at 1978 values which translates into millions upon millions of dollars a year that Disney is not paying," Droste told CNN.' is a lie. They are not stuck at 1978 values, they in fact can increase up to 2% a year.
So uh, yeah, think about that next time you hear someone on CNN talking about "Fake News."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Want to try and guess how much land values in California have increased since 1978? Not 2% a year, by any means. Wait: Not "by up to" 2% a year.
And that's not counting other loopholes in the law that allow commercial property to be transferred without triggering reassessment.
So while neither the quoted individual's comment or yours were technically true, hers is a hell of a lot less BS than yours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dangit, who let those weasels in here?!
They are not stuck at 1978 values, they in fact can increase up to 2% a year.
Those two conditionals provide loopholes large enough to sail battleships through, and for some strange reason I expect that they have been used plenty by Disney and the politicians they own.
Even assuming they haven't been though, and in fact have consistently been applied at the maximum amount each and every year, the question then becomes 'how does that compare to the regular tax rate?' Because if the rates have been higher overall than +2% a year Disney would still be getting one hell of an unearned deal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is why in my school district, if kids are going to watch a movie, any published information just says "child care will be provided" and leaves it at that.
In order for licensing groups to get involved, one of the kids would actually have to tell someone what they saw and have that reported.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stuck in the past
I guess Disney is gonna Disney. But this crossed even Disney's line and now they're gone way past copyright maximalism into copyright maleficentism. That is, they've gone past stealing from adults into stealing from children (rather than make them happy).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stuck in the past
Disney isn't Disney anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply