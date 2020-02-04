Court Order Shows DEA Demanding Tons Of Data From WhatsApp And Bunch Of Other Service Providers
Daily Deal: Rezi Resume Pro Software

Tue, Feb 4th 2020

Did you know that 75% of resumes go unseen by employers? Never worry about your resume being part of that fraction, thanks to Rezi! Rezi is a powerful resume generator that allows you unlimited flexibility while ensuring you create an ATS optimized resume every time. An ATS, applicant tracking system, manages the recruiting and hiring process, including job postings and job applications. It organizes and makes searchable information about job seekers. Joining the speed of technology, the Rezi Score gives instant feedback on your resume—providing a dynamic benchmark to guide your resume creation. It's on sale for $29.

