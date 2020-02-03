Daily Deal: Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Have you ever wanted to learn more about hacking? The $29 Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle is a good place to start. Over 8 courses, you learn the basics of computer hacking, penetration testing, network hacking, and cyber security. You'll learn how viruses, worms, Trojans, and backdoor-based attacks are performed, how cryptography, steganography, password cracking, game hacking, reverse engineering, and privilege escalation based attacks are performed, how to mitigate against these types of attacks, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal