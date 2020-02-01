Cambridge, Massachusetts Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Tech Use By Government Agencies
 

This Week In Techdirt History: January 26th - February 1st

Techdirt

from the prior-events dept

Sat, Feb 1st 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2015, the Charlie Hebdo attack had the UK reviving interest in its "Snooper's Charter", while we learned about how the feds went to Google to snoop on the emails of Wikileaks journalists — and gagged Google after the backlash to their similar warrants against Twitter. Justice Sotomayor was calling out the DOJ for devaluing the 4th Amendment, the EU's counterterrorism coordinator finally openly said they want to force internet companies to hand over crypto keys, and China's government was getting in on the crypto-wars too — all while a privacy board review of the NSA noted that the agency doesn't know or care how effective its surveillance programs are.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2010, there were still those in the music business who believed the impossible was possible, and wanted all piracy stopped, while we noted the irony of ACTA supporters speaking out against internet-oppressive regimes, the unintended consequences of three strikes programs were cropping up more and more (as we pointed out that three strikes won't save thee recording industry), and Jammie Thomas was rejecting a settlement offer from the RIAA. And another copyright case joined the insane-damages-parade when the plaintiff was awarded $51-million over a satellite cracking app. Lord Mandelson was trying to make the UK's kick-folks-off-the-net plan even worse by making them pay to appeal decisions. But at least some folks, like Brian Eno, could see where things were going in the music industry — though others were getting a little over-optimistic about how Apple's upcoming tablet would save publishing.

Five Years Ago

This week in 2005, the government was getting involved in IBM's sale of its PC division over fears of Chinese industrial espionage. The EU was grappling over software patents while RIM was dealing with a patent lawsuit by being Canadian. There were more questions of liability regarding online posts, Microsoft decided to withhold Windows security updates from those with unauthorized copies, and the MPAA was being extremely magnanimous and doing everyone a gigantic favor by offering to give them software that would scan their machines for infringing files.

Filed Under: history, look back

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2020 @ 12:24pm

    The other thing i like about checking old posts is the change and evolution in the commentariat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Whoever, 1 Feb 2020 @ 6:47pm

    "Five years ago"?

    Five Years Ago

    This week in 2005

    2005 was 5 years ago? Perhaps you mean 15?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2020 @ 7:43pm

      Re: "Five years ago"?

      There's three good things about Alzheimer's

      1. You get to meet new people all the time
      2. You can't remember who you're angry with, and
      3. You get to meet new people all the time

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cambridge, Massachusetts Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Tech Use By Government Agencies
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 26th - February 1st (3)

Friday

19:39 Cambridge, Massachusetts Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Tech Use By Government Agencies (6)
14:48 Criminal Charges Finally Dropped Against Security Researchers Who Broke Into An Iowa Courthouse (12)
12:05 Lindsey Graham's Sneak Attack On Section 230 And Encryption: A Backdoor To A Backdoor? (50)
10:46 Appeals Court Tells Serial Litigant Runescape Didn't Violate His Constitutional Rights By Muting His Account (9)
10:40 Daily Deal: FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera (0)
09:34 It's That Time Of Year: No, The NFL Can't Stop Every Business From Using 'Super Bowl' In Every Instance (26)
06:12 AT&T's Attempt To Dominate The Pay TV Sector Continues To Go...Poorly (8)
03:06 London Police Move Forward With Full-Time Deployment Of Facial Recognition Tech That Can't Accurately Recognize Faces (17)

Thursday

18:54 YouTube Takes Down Live Stream Over Copyright Claim...Before Stream Even Starts (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.