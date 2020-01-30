Threatcast 2020: Our New Brainstorming Game To Explore Disinformation In The 2020 Election
Amazon Tells Ukraine Publication To Alter Its Article After It Links The Company To Ring's Problematic Ukraine Branch

Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jan 30th 2020 10:47amDaily Deal

The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle has 12 courses to help you master marketing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, and more. You'll learn how to create your first advertising campaign via Google PPC ads and branch out from there to learn about advertising on YouTube and Facebook. You'll also learn how to market ideas and products on LinkedIn, MailChimp, Reddit and more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Threatcast 2020: Our New Brainstorming Game To Explore Disinformation In The 2020 Election
Amazon Tells Ukraine Publication To Alter Its Article After It Links The Company To Ring's Problematic Ukraine Branch
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:33 Should Your Antivirus Software Be Spying On You? (4)
10:52 Amazon Tells Ukraine Publication To Alter Its Article After It Links The Company To Ring's Problematic Ukraine Branch (7)
10:47 Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle (0)
10:00 Threatcast 2020: Our New Brainstorming Game To Explore Disinformation In The 2020 Election (9)
08:56 AT&T, Comcast Dramatically Cut Network Spending Despite Net Neutrality Repeal (8)

Wednesday

19:23 CBS Gets Angry Joe's YouTube Review Of 'Picard' Taken Down For Using 26 Seconds Of The Show's Trailer (55)
14:20 Home Owners Association Threatens Residents With Lawsuit For Online Criticism (67)
12:22 Puerto Rico's Justice Department Demanded Info From Facebook About Journalists Who Livestreamed Protests (8)
10:45 Verizon's 5G Superbowl Ads Will Hype Nonexistent Firefighter Tech And A Barely Available Network (25)
10:40 Daily Deal: Pagico 9 Task & Data Management Software (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.