Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle has 12 courses to help you master marketing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, and more. You'll learn how to create your first advertising campaign via Google PPC ads and branch out from there to learn about advertising on YouTube and Facebook. You'll also learn how to market ideas and products on LinkedIn, MailChimp, Reddit and more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal