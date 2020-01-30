AT&T, Comcast Dramatically Cut Network Spending Despite Net Neutrality Repeal
Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Threatcast 2020: Our New Brainstorming Game To Explore Disinformation In The 2020 Election

Techdirt

from the come-and-play dept

Thu, Jan 30th 2020 10:00amMike Masnick

As you may recall, a few years back, I helped design and run a large group election simulation game called "Machine Learning President." The game explored what odd or surprising coalitions might form around a 2020 election, as well as the impact of both money and technology on the races. It was a fun exercise, but a complicated one to run, and, to date, it has only been run twice.

Last year, Renee DiResta, at the Mozilla Fellowship in Media, Misinformation, and Trust, commissioned myself and Randy Lubin (with whom we worked on Machine Learning President, our CIA card game, and a variety of other game-related projects) to create a group brainstorming exercise to explore ways in which disinformation might be used in the 2020 election, called Threatcast 2020.

The game is a unique and fun election simulation, designed to enable groups of people (~15 to 30 people or so) to creatively brainstorm how disinformation might impact all sides of the 2020 election. Throughout the game, players are repeatedly asked to come up with disinformation strategies, creative uses of technology, and to explore how those might be shaped by real world events. So far, we've run it privately in off-the-record settings, but I can say that it has generated some really amazing insights and ideas for both how disinformation might be used -- and how different actors might help to limit its impact.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at Facebook, whose entire role right now is focused on figuring out how to prevent Facebook from being abused for mis- and disinformation, recently tweeted that this kind of exercise is one of the "best ways to think like, and get ahead of the bad guys."

DiResta, who originally asked us to create this game, has talked about how engaging our game is, telling us that we "designed and ran a unique, engaging tabletop exercise that got all of the participants out of their usual modes of operating and into a space that inspired deep, creative thought -- while still having fun."

We're now hoping to run this game with more folks -- especially those working at tech companies, working on related policies, and those working in media for whom this process would likely be useful. If you're interested in having us run Threatcast2020 for you, please contact us.

Filed Under: brainstorming, disinformation, threatcast, threatcast 2020

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2020 @ 11:32am

    No brainstorming of technical solutions to logistics or self preservation for coronavirus outbreak if indeed inevitable, Techdirt? None of these stories are going to matter much if we are all going to be in a world of shit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 30 Jan 2020 @ 12:31pm

    Computer based game??

    Cause other wise its going to be complicated, being the Judge in the game..
    And even at that, its easy to prove that patterns are easy to create to bypass the computer programming.

    Then there is the idea that the Computer decides based on internet data from certain sites.
    Could have random sites run/ask questions and consolidate that data, do abit of math and let that data tell the Program whats working and not.
    Run strange AND real adverts and ask, and ask if the person believes them. Ask Questions about certain facts to test knowledge...
    Could be interesting..
    There is also another site, that does something interesting..
    Dontknowjack has expanded. into many games.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2020 @ 2:00pm

    Results?

    I would love to hear the best, worst, and weirdest ideas of said game.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zof (profile), 30 Jan 2020 @ 2:39pm

    Well that really depends.

    Did your software detect the obvious fake Russia hoax we now know was fabricated bullshit? Because it was freaking obvious? Did all available information, like the Podesta Emails get analyzed? Because if not, it was an exercise in media friendly fiction.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

AT&T, Comcast Dramatically Cut Network Spending Despite Net Neutrality Repeal
Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:33 Should Your Antivirus Software Be Spying On You? (4)
10:52 Amazon Tells Ukraine Publication To Alter Its Article After It Links The Company To Ring's Problematic Ukraine Branch (7)
10:47 Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle (0)
10:00 Threatcast 2020: Our New Brainstorming Game To Explore Disinformation In The 2020 Election (9)
08:56 AT&T, Comcast Dramatically Cut Network Spending Despite Net Neutrality Repeal (8)

Wednesday

19:23 CBS Gets Angry Joe's YouTube Review Of 'Picard' Taken Down For Using 26 Seconds Of The Show's Trailer (55)
14:20 Home Owners Association Threatens Residents With Lawsuit For Online Criticism (67)
12:22 Puerto Rico's Justice Department Demanded Info From Facebook About Journalists Who Livestreamed Protests (8)
10:45 Verizon's 5G Superbowl Ads Will Hype Nonexistent Firefighter Tech And A Barely Available Network (25)
10:40 Daily Deal: Pagico 9 Task & Data Management Software (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.