Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle has 14 courses to teach you IT Fundamentals, Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity. The courses cover what you need to know in order to pass various CompTIA certification exams such as A+, Network+, Server+, Linux+, and more. You'll learn hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security, and networking. It's on sale for $89.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal