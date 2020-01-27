Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Lean methodology is all about creating more value from fewer resources, which is why many businesses have integrated it into their workflows. The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle will expose you to Lean's concepts, so you can optimize processes, increase quality, and drive maximum value in any business. You'll learn how to identify common types of waste in organizations, how to work with Minitab to perform statistical analysis, how to manage team dynamics, and more. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal