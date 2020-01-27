As Tulsi Gabbard's Silly Attention Seeking Lawsuit Against Google Falters, She Files Equally Silly Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
Welcome News: DC Circuit Revives The Constitutional Challenge Of FOSTA

Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jan 27th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Lean methodology is all about creating more value from fewer resources, which is why many businesses have integrated it into their workflows. The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle will expose you to Lean's concepts, so you can optimize processes, increase quality, and drive maximum value in any business. You'll learn how to identify common types of waste in organizations, how to work with Minitab to perform statistical analysis, how to manage team dynamics, and more. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

As Tulsi Gabbard's Silly Attention Seeking Lawsuit Against Google Falters, She Files Equally Silly Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
Welcome News: DC Circuit Revives The Constitutional Challenge Of FOSTA
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:23 You Don't Own What You Buy: The Tetris Edition (2)
15:38 Supreme Court Asked To Tell Cops That Consenting To A Search Is Not Consenting To Having Your Home Destroyed (15)
13:35 Letter To Judge Details Vault 7 Leaker's Post-Incarceration Leaking (14)
11:57 Is Devin Nunes' Lawyer Using Questionable Subpoenas In An Unrelated Case To Seek Info On Satirical @DevinCow Account? (19)
10:44 Welcome News: DC Circuit Revives The Constitutional Challenge Of FOSTA (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle (0)
09:35 As Tulsi Gabbard's Silly Attention Seeking Lawsuit Against Google Falters, She Files Equally Silly Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton (46)
06:23 The 'Race To 5G' Is A Giant Pile Of Lobbyist Nonsense (33)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (4)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 19th - 25th (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.