Cy Vance Is So Sure Encryption Is Pure Evil He Thinks Over-The-Air Software Updates Are Just Encryption Backdoors Apple Won't Tell Him About
SmileDirectClub Is Trying To Silence Criticism By Tying Refunds To Non-Disparagement Agreements

Daily Deal: The C++ Programming Bundle -- Beginner to Expert

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jan 24th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Are you ready to add another language to your programming vocab? C++ is one of the most challenging, powerful and widely-used programming languages available. The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert has three courses designed to get you up and running with the C++ language in no time. You'll learn how to develop complex applications, learn about an array of advanced C++ features, and much more. It's on sale for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cy Vance Is So Sure Encryption Is Pure Evil He Thinks Over-The-Air Software Updates Are Just Encryption Backdoors Apple Won't Tell Him About
SmileDirectClub Is Trying To Silence Criticism By Tying Refunds To Non-Disparagement Agreements
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:58 Twitter Asks Judge To Dismiss Devin Nunes' Frivolous Lawsuit Via Section 230 (0)
10:44 SmileDirectClub Is Trying To Silence Criticism By Tying Refunds To Non-Disparagement Agreements (2)
10:39 Daily Deal: The C++ Programming Bundle -- Beginner to Expert (0)
09:29 Cy Vance Is So Sure Encryption Is Pure Evil He Thinks Over-The-Air Software Updates Are Just Encryption Backdoors Apple Won't Tell Him About (15)
06:26 Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes (30)
03:23 As We Get Closer And Closer To The EU Requiring ContentID Everywhere, More Abuses Of ContentID Exposed (15)

Thursday

19:39 In 'N Out Burger Continues Its Bullshit Pop-Up Technique To Keep Trademarks It Isn't Actually Using (12)
15:32 Copyright As Censorship: Gun Rights Advocate Gets Video Taken Down With Bogus Copyright Claim (22)
13:35 You Don't Own What You've Bought: Under Armour Smart Hardware Gets Lobotomized (18)
11:58 Law Enforcement's New Facial Recognition Toy Scrapes Photos From Websites, Serves Up 'Matches' In Seconds (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.