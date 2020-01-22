Daily Deal: Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite is designed to teach various principles and processes involved in managing a project effectively. Folks wanting to learn about project management will gain an in-depth understanding of the principles and its applications in various processes as defined in the book of knowledge (PMBOK). The PMBOK has recently been updated to Version 6 to maintain pace with the changing project environment. You'll learn the necessary skills of a project manager, including defining, developing, and pitching an idea to get a project initiated, project planning and execution, project monitoring, project review, and the different styles of project management, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal