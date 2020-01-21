New Report Says Apple Dropped Plans To Fully Encrypt Backups After FBI Complained
from the that-time-of-year dept

Tue, Jan 21st 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Once again, it's time for the CES post-mortem! Unlike past years, Mike didn't make it to the 2020 show, but our regular guest and unrivaled CES veteran Rob Pegoraro is back with all the important details from the ground. Listen in to find out what new consumer tech, both expected and unexpected, the industry is pushing this year.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: ces, podcast, rob pegoraro, technology

