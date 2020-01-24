In 'N Out Burger Continues Its Bullshit Pop-Up Technique To Keep Trademarks It Isn't Actually Using
Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes

As We Get Closer And Closer To The EU Requiring ContentID Everywhere, More Abuses Of ContentID Exposed

Copyright

from the vast-shakedown-machine dept

Fri, Jan 24th 2020 3:23amMike Masnick

EU member states are getting ready to implement Article 17 of the EU Copyright Directive, which will more or less force every platform that hosts any user-generated content, to either license every damn thing (impossible) or to put in place a tool like ContentID, that automatically spots and takes down "infringing" content. Despite the fact that Google spent over $100 million on its ContentID and competitive offerings (mainly Audible Magic) are quite expensive, defenders of this plan kept insisting that those filters work. Plenty of people have pointed out that they don't work very well at all, and it's even worse than just leading to legitimate content being taken down. Having such a tool, means that it will be abused.

CCN.com recently wrote up yet another article highlighting the problem of massive false flagging campaigns showing up for YouTube videos:

The latest problem surrounds mass false copyright claims. It turns out that false claiming someone’s video revenue as your own is so easy that companies can seemingly do it en masse. And these companies aren’t just going after subtle, small-time channels. They’ve hit some of YouTube’s biggest creators.

Much of the article focuses on a company called Studio 71, which is the one filing a bunch of these recent false claims. Lots of folks are online highlighting these bogus takedowns.

There are a lot more like that too.

The company behind all of these claimed that it was "a technical problem with YouTube that is out of our hands" but never quite explained what sort of problem it was.

To its (slight) credit, the company claimed that it released all of those claims, even ones not disputed. But still.

At least one person asked them to explain how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future... and got no answer.

Whether or not this was an overzealous individual, an automated system out of control, or some other failure, it doesn't change the basic fact that any such filter system will be regularly abused, on purpose or not, to takedown or claim the revenue on tons of content. This is exactly what we tried to tell people in the EU before they voted on the Copyright Directive... and they kept insisting it wouldn't possibly happen. After all, they said, they wrote into the law that it shouldn't be abused. I'm sure that will work out just great...

Filed Under: contentid, copyright directive, eu, false claims, false flags
Companies: google, studio 71, youtube

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:37am

    A podcast I listen to regularly has recently lost access to their channel on YouTube, which features archives of old episodes. Despite paying ASCAP and other fees to allow them to play music during their breaks, they ended up compromising by only playing that music during the live stream and not archiving on YouTube. However, they didn't edit their old content. A week or two ago, their channel was removed due to a flurry of takedowns related to their archived episodes, some over 5 years old. They now have to fight tooth and nail to prove that they do indeed hold the righs to stream everything they had stored there, even though there's nothing but bare baseless accusations to support the idea that they didn't.

    That's the problem with this crap - even people who go out of their way to obey the law can be shut down by people who decide against all evidence that they're "guilty". It's not so much about abuse, it's the fact that content providers are forced to err on the side of believing the accuser, since it's so laborious to individually check the deluge of automated claims. The fact that a false claim results in virtually zero penalty for the people lying is the main issue, and that won't change in the near future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 5:44am

      Re:

      "That's the problem with this crap - even people who go out of their way to obey the law can be shut down by people who decide against all evidence that they're "guilty"."

      Just the way we said the DMCA would work out, back in the day.

      I think it's a question of when, not if, someone builds a full youtube clone into a torrent client like tribler. At which point we'll get the full shitshow where we have to wade through tons of nazi propaganda and alt-right rhetoric without even sensible moderation or relevance filtering applied just so we can get to our silly cat videos...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 6:07am

        Re: Re:

        At which point we'll get the full shitshow ....

        Have you looked at the front page of Bitchute lately, that shitshow has arrived.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 6:55am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Have you looked at the front page of Bitchute lately, that shitshow has arrived."

          Early beta, looks like. Wait until it comes through on its promise and relocates fully to a DHT.

          Right now that's still not the shitshow I'm predicting. Bitchute only abstains from youtube-style moderation and currently can't compete with youtube among the John and Jane Does.

          Once youtube starts losing the content which the John and Janes are looking for over article 17...THAT is when the alternative which gives no fucks about either article 17 or moderation rules will become the popular alternative.

          And that's when we'll be wishing we were just rubbing elbows with the far-right and the crackpots, because the part of the web that alternative is carried on isn't just outside of the control of copyright enforcement.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 7:28am

    This was a test, this was only a test

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

In 'N Out Burger Continues Its Bullshit Pop-Up Technique To Keep Trademarks It Isn't Actually Using
Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

06:26 Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes (8)
03:23 As We Get Closer And Closer To The EU Requiring ContentID Everywhere, More Abuses Of ContentID Exposed (5)

Thursday

19:39 In 'N Out Burger Continues Its Bullshit Pop-Up Technique To Keep Trademarks It Isn't Actually Using (8)
15:32 Copyright As Censorship: Gun Rights Advocate Gets Video Taken Down With Bogus Copyright Claim (21)
13:35 You Don't Own What You've Bought: Under Armour Smart Hardware Gets Lobotomized (12)
11:58 Law Enforcement's New Facial Recognition Toy Scrapes Photos From Websites, Serves Up 'Matches' In Seconds (19)
10:44 Academic Consensus Growing: Phones And Social Media Aren't Damaging Your Kids (49)
10:39 Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software (1)
09:37 Attorney General Barr's Anti-Encryption Efforts Aren't Supported By Many FBI Officials (16)
06:25 Traditional TV Enters Its Final Death Spiral (42)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.