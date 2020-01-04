Techdirt 2019: The Stats.
 

This Week In Techdirt History: December 29th - January 4th

Techdirt

from the the-year-ticks-over dept

Sat, Jan 4th 2020 12:40pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2014/15, we reveled in the tradition of governments dropping news on Christmas Eve in the hopes that nobody will pay attention to it — employed by the NSA in releasing details on its illegal surveillance of Americans and by the French government to enact a controversial surveillance law of its own. Sony was caught infringing in copyright in a stark example of how broken the system is, while we used the notion of a movie about the big Sony hack to explore the unnecessary licensing of news stories. Comcast and Time Warner Cable were doing their darnedest to convince people their merger would be just fine, even though they were in fact the least-liked companies in any industry. And we took another look at how copyright makes culture disappear.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2009/10, Amazon announced that Kindle ebooks outsold physical books for Christmas, but we noted that "sold" isn't exactly the right word for DRM-laden licensed rentals, which change the equation on the value of a Kindle and were already forcing customers to stick with bad products — and the distinction was also becoming important in the music world with questions about licenses stopping at the border. We also looked at how automakers were abusing anti-circumvention laws to force people to pay more for car repairs, and how the UK's Digital Economy Bill was projected to cost more than the highest estimates on the cost of piracy. Zynga was making copyright threats over a script for auto-playing Mafia Wars, and the Viacom/YouTube fight was hit with the embarrassing revelation that Viacom uploaded many of the videos it was suing over.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2004/05, the popular technopanic was blaming wireless technology for everything under the sun — though at least one study was putting to bed the idea that it would interfere with pacemakers. Among the biggest sources of tech excitement was "nanotechnology", which we were beginning to realize was often just a rebranding of existing fields. Meanwhile, Wired took a detailed look at just how big and organized the file-sharing community was, while one anti-piracy group was caught hiding spyware and adware in Windows Media files.

Filed Under: history, look back

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Techdirt 2019: The Stats.
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:40 This Week In Techdirt History: December 29th - January 4th (0)

Friday

19:39 Techdirt 2019: The Stats. (26)
14:41 Take 2 Sues Fan Over Project To Finally Bring 'Red Dead 1' To The PC (20)
12:28 Sonos' Wasteful 'Recycle Mode' Bricks Perfectly Usable Tech (22)
10:47 Academic Publishers Get Their Wish: DOJ Investigating Sci-Hub Founder For Alleged Ties To Russian Intelligence (16)
10:42 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Web Coding for Everyone Bundle (0)
09:29 Russia Disconnects Itself From The Internet, Asks UN To Let It Have More Control Of Internet Usage Around The World (51)
06:22 Wyze Breach Leaves Data Of 2.4 Million Users Exposed Online (14)
03:18 EU Patent Office Rejects Two Patent Applications In Which An AI Was Designated As The Inventor (21)

Thursday

19:45 Court (Barely) Allows Class Action Lawsuit Over Google's Location Tracking To Move Forward (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.