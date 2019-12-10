FTC Slaps Cambridge Analytica With An Order Barring The Already Defunct Company From Illegally Collecting Data Ever Again

DHS Sued Over First Amendment-Trampling Social Media Vetting Program
from the it's-all-for-show dept

Tue, Dec 10th 2019 3:33pmMike Masnick

There still remains little to no evidence that the silly games played by Cambridge Analytica actually did anything at all to influence voting practices in the US. However, Facebook allowing the company to get a bunch of data was a big part of the basis for hitting the company with a $5 billion fine earlier this year. The FTC also went after Cambridge Analytica, targeting the company, its CEO Alexander Nix, and the academic/app developer Aleksandr Kagan, whose app was used to grab all that Facebook data.

Of course, Nix and Kagan settled with the FTC a while back and Cambridge Analytica shut down in 2018. The company -- whatever is left of it -- completely ignored the FTC, and thus the FTC has now issued a mostly meaningless opinion, saying that the company violated the already problematic EU-US Privacy Shield agreement around transferring data across the Atlantic, and because of that Cambridge Analytica (which, I should remind you, is no longer around) is now barred from doing this again.

In its Opinion, the Commission found that Cambridge Analytica violated the FTC Act through the deceptive conduct alleged in the complaint. The Final Order prohibits Cambridge Analytica from making misrepresentations about the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information, as well as its participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory or standard-setting organizations. In addition, the company is required to continue to apply Privacy Shield protections to personal information it collected while participating in the program (or to provide other protections authorized by law), or return or delete the information. It also must delete the personal information that it collected through the GSRApp.

That'll show 'em.

Filed Under: data, data collection, ftc, privacy
Companies: cambridge analytica

4 Comments
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2019 @ 5:20pm

    It's probably mostly a waste of paper but it might affect anyone the data was transferred to.

    idk if legal action can be taken against a different company for accepting the data from the defunct company.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Dec 2019 @ 6:18pm

    The company is gone and all its assets, including data, have been transferred to Harvard Vomitoria, Inc., which is not served by this notice, and therefore doesn't have to delete anything. Of course, if that company independently violates the FTC and/or Privacy Shield, it runs the very real risk of its founder's deceased great-grandchildren being served with their ancestor's very own "BEHAVE! or we'll tell you to behave, again!" notice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Dec 2019 @ 6:31pm

    We have secured the barn door.
    Ignore the barn burned a decade ago, the horses ran off & we never went to retrieve them.
    But this door is secure!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Designerfx (profile), 10 Dec 2019 @ 7:07pm

    Little to no evidence?

    Did you not read the government confirmation of Cambridge impacting both brexit and the election? Have your watched the great hack?

    There's a lot of information around Cambridge and their ties to tons of campaigns.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.