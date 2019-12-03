CIA: Collect It All Is Now 25% Off, And The Print-And-Play Version Is Free!

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All

with the code HOLIDAY2019

It's been over a year and a half since we launched our successful Kickstarter campaign for CIA: Collect It All, our recreation of a real declassified card game that the CIA used to train analysts. Today, we're launching our first big sale: you can get a copy of the game for 25% off by using the discount code HOLIDAY2019 on our purchase page.

If you want one as a gift, there's still time to get a copy before Christmas: the deadline in the US is December 9th for standard shipping and December 17th for express shipping. For other regions, the standard shipping deadlines are December 11th (Canada), December 12th (UK and Australia), and December 9th (Europe), while the express shipping deadline is December 17th in all regions except Europe, where it is December 13th.

But that's not all — we're also officially making the print-and-play version of the game available for free! You can download PDFs of the full card decks and the rulebook, formatted for easy home printing, and you'll be collecting global intelligence in no time. Get your copy on itch.io.

