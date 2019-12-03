ICE Says Students Duped By Its Fake College Sting Should Have Known It Was A Sting
Study Says Russian Trolls Didn't Have Much Influence On Election; But It's More Complicated Than That

CIA: Collect It All Is Now 25% Off, And The Print-And-Play Version Is Free!

Deals

from the game-intel dept

Tue, Dec 3rd 2019 11:30amLeigh Beadon

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All
with the code HOLIDAY2019 »

CIA: Collect It All on Kickstarter

It's been over a year and a half since we launched our successful Kickstarter campaign for CIA: Collect It All, our recreation of a real declassified card game that the CIA used to train analysts. Today, we're launching our first big sale: you can get a copy of the game for 25% off by using the discount code HOLIDAY2019 on our purchase page.

If you want one as a gift, there's still time to get a copy before Christmas: the deadline in the US is December 9th for standard shipping and December 17th for express shipping. For other regions, the standard shipping deadlines are December 11th (Canada), December 12th (UK and Australia), and December 9th (Europe), while the express shipping deadline is December 17th in all regions except Europe, where it is December 13th.

But that's not all — we're also officially making the print-and-play version of the game available for free! You can download PDFs of the full card decks and the rulebook, formatted for easy home printing, and you'll be collecting global intelligence in no time. Get your copy on itch.io.

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All
with the code HOLIDAY2019 »

Filed Under: card game, cia, collect it all, game, sale

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

ICE Says Students Duped By Its Fake College Sting Should Have Known It Was A Sting
Study Says Russian Trolls Didn't Have Much Influence On Election; But It's More Complicated Than That
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:13 Study Says Russian Trolls Didn't Have Much Influence On Election; But It's More Complicated Than That (1)
11:30 CIA: Collect It All Is Now 25% Off, And The Print-And-Play Version Is Free! (0)
10:44 ICE Says Students Duped By Its Fake College Sting Should Have Known It Was A Sting (29)
10:39 Daily Deal: Black Box 1080p Dash Cam (0)
09:28 UNC Gave Racists $2.5 Million To Settle A Lawsuit That Hadn't Been Filed Yet, And The Racists Are Abusing The DMCA To Hide The Details (18)
06:24 DOJ Wimps Out On Wireless Sector eSIM Antitrust Investigation (5)
03:23 California Sheriff's Dept. Manages To Piss Off Local Prosecutor By Consistently Mishandling Evidence (17)

Monday

20:17 Egyptian Government Plans To Track The Movement Of 10 Million Vehicles With Low-Cost RFID Stickers (35)
15:35 Oregon Supreme Court Shuts Down Pretextual Traffic Stops; Says Cops Can't Ask Questions Unrelated To The Violation (27)
13:37 Wireless ISP Starry Says It Will Apply California's Privacy Requirements Nationwide (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.