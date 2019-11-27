Copyright Troll Mathew Higbee Demands ~$1,000 For Image Only His Team Viewed
Singapore Government Tests Out Its Fake News Law Against An Opposition Party Leader

Daily Deal: Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Nov 27th 2019 10:36amDaily Deal

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you're taking care of that data responsibly. With the Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan, you get unlimited lifetime access to secured data storage. You can easily send files to friends and coworkers via email or link, and you can replicate your backups while you perform them for a little extra peace of mind. Your backups will be updated automatically thanks to automatic file change detection. There are four plans to choose from: 1TB for $50, 2TB for $60, 3TB for $70, 10TB for $90. Use the code BFSAVE40 to save an additional 40% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Copyright Troll Mathew Higbee Demands ~$1,000 For Image Only His Team Viewed
Singapore Government Tests Out Its Fake News Law Against An Opposition Party Leader
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:42 Singapore Government Tests Out Its Fake News Law Against An Opposition Party Leader (0)
10:36 Daily Deal: Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan (0)
09:41 Copyright Troll Mathew Higbee Demands ~$1,000 For Image Only His Team Viewed (5)
06:42 Cable Execs Now Falsely Claiming Cord Cutting Is Slowing Down (29)
03:40 Germany's CDU, Angela Merkel's Party Of Fuddy-Duddies, Decides To Join The Cool Kids: Backs Open Standards, Open Source, Open Data, Open APIs -- Open Everything (13)

Tuesday

19:30 Beer Trademarks At Record High In UK As The Locking Up Of Language Continues To Boom (4)
15:25 Senator Cantwell Releases Another Federal Privacy Law That Won't Go Anywhere And Doesn't Deal With Actual Issues (9)
13:23 California Makes $50 Million Annually Selling Your DMV Data (12)
11:56 The Sketchy, Sketchy Case Of ICANN Execs And Self-Dealing Regarding The .Org Domain (21)
10:44 Australian Attorney General Wants To Make The Country's Defamation Law Even Worse (111)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.