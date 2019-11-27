Daily Deal: Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you're taking care of that data responsibly. With the Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan, you get unlimited lifetime access to secured data storage. You can easily send files to friends and coworkers via email or link, and you can replicate your backups while you perform them for a little extra peace of mind. Your backups will be updated automatically thanks to automatic file change detection. There are four plans to choose from: 1TB for $50, 2TB for $60, 3TB for $70, 10TB for $90. Use the code BFSAVE40 to save an additional 40% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal