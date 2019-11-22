Sacha Baron Cohen Is Wrong About Social Media, Wrong About Section 230... And Even Wrong About His Own Comedy
The Curious Case Of The Bogus CC License On A 3D Scan Of A 3000-Year-Old Bust Of Nefertiti

Daily Deal: NetGear Arlo VMC3030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Nov 22nd 2019 10:44amDaily Deal

The NetGear Arlo HD Security Camera camera is a 100% wire-free, completely wireless, HD smart home security camera, allowing you to get exactly the shot you need – inside or out. This camera is weatherproof and includes motion detection, night vision, and apps. It can capture clips and send you alerts whether you’re at home or away for round-the-clock peace of mind. You can never have too many of the amazing Arlo wireless security cameras. Watch the kids in the other room, keep an eye on your yard, or monitor your business remotely. It's on sale for $65 and use the code BFSAVE15 to save an additional 15%.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 22 Nov 2019 @ 10:57am

    Love the idea..

    NOW with these spec's and nothing to tell you how long the batteries Last, and it dont say it has power plug connection or transformer. Battery: four (4) Lithium CR123 photo(think thats 12 volts) Network router Internet connection required, and I hate Required..would like to know If I can just save to my own system.(not said)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Wrong About Social Media, Wrong About Section 230... And Even Wrong About His Own Comedy
The Curious Case Of The Bogus CC License On A 3D Scan Of A 3000-Year-Old Bust Of Nefertiti
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:49 The Curious Case Of The Bogus CC License On A 3D Scan Of A 3000-Year-Old Bust Of Nefertiti (1)
10:44 Daily Deal: NetGear Arlo VMC3030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished) (1)
09:31 Sacha Baron Cohen Is Wrong About Social Media, Wrong About Section 230... And Even Wrong About His Own Comedy (23)
06:27 Netflix Starts To Harden Its Stance On Password Sharing (15)
03:23 Surprising No One, The FBI's Watchdog Says The Agency Is Handling Its Informants Improperly (6)

Thursday

19:40 Stadia Issues Continue And It's The One Thing That Can't Happen If We're Going To Give Up Our Consoles (30)
15:35 'Give Til It Hurts,' Says The NYPD To City Residents While Racking Up A Half-Billion In Lawsuit Settlements In Two Years (14)
13:38 Alexander Vindman Now Threatens Bogus SLAPP Suit Against Fox News & Laura Ingraham (55)
12:09 New Gear By Techdirt: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants And Free Speech Pro Tip Are Now Available As Posters! (0)
10:50 Former Devin Nunes' Aide Uses Nunes' Lawyer To File SLAPP Suit Against Politico (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.