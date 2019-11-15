Giant Publisher Macmillan Goes To War Against Libraries
Daily Deal: .TECH Domain Name 5 or 10 Year Subscription

Fri, Nov 15th 2019

Whether you're part of a tech startup, project, or event, a .TECH domain will give your brand the positioning it needs to stand out online. Globally influential brands, like Consumer Electronics Show, Intel, and Viacom, have adopted .TECH domains. These domains have also become the de facto online address for individual programmers working on passion projects, and for industry leaders launching tech initiatives, industry blogs, and more. A 5 year subscription is on sale for $40, and a 10 year subscription is on sale for $60. Use the code BFSAVE15 for an additional 15% off.

Filed Under: daily deal

