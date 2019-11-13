Daily Deal: Big Data and Analytics Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Big Data and Analytics Bundle has 9 courses designed to get you started using some of the common tools in Big Data. You'll learn Hadoop, one of the most commonly used Big Data frameworks, supporting the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment, Scala, a general-purpose programming language that is highly scalable, and other tools to help make sense of all of the data and find useful information. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal