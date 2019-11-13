Daily Deal: Big Data and Analytics Bundle

Biden Spreads False Info By Saying That Taking Away Section 230 Will Make Facebook Liable For Spreading False Info
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Nov 13th 2019 10:45amDaily Deal

The Big Data and Analytics Bundle has 9 courses designed to get you started using some of the common tools in Big Data. You'll learn Hadoop, one of the most commonly used Big Data frameworks, supporting the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment, Scala, a general-purpose programming language that is highly scalable, and other tools to help make sense of all of the data and find useful information. It's on sale for $45.

Filed Under: daily deal

