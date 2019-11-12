FBI Asks Congress To Permanently Reauthorize The Phone Record Collection The NSA Voluntarily Shut Down
Techdirt Podcast Episode 231: Working Futures, Part Two
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 232: Copying Is Not Theft

Copyright

from the it-just-isn't dept

Tue, Nov 12th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We've said it before (and even put it on a t-shirt) and we'll say it again: copying is not theft, and intellectual "property" is anything but. In September, the Niskanen Center published an excellent paper exploring this issue and explaining why IP is a misnomer — and this week we've got one of the authors of that paper, Daniel Takash, to discuss in more detail why property is simply the wrong lens for looking at copyrights and patents.

Filed Under: copying, copyright, daniel takash, intellectual property, patents, podcast

