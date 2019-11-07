Daily Deal: Scopio Authentic Stock Photography
 

New Gear By Techdirt: The Fourth Emojiment (And The First One Too!)

Thu, Nov 7th 2019 10:44amLeigh Beadon

You asked for it, so here it is! When we launched our original line of First Emojiment gear, plenty of people asked when we'd get to some other amendments. Well, the next choice was obvious, so today we're launching Fourth Emojiment t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, and — for the first time — posters and pillows!

And the First Emojiment is still available, with new products! In addition to the t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and stickers that were previously available, you can now get posters and pillows from the First Emojiment line on Teespring.

Both designs are based on the Twemoji icon set, licensed under CC-BY 4.0.

Over the next little while we're going to be expanding more of our existing designs to include new products, so keep an eye on the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring and let us know what you'd like to see next.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, 4th amendment, gear, techdirt

