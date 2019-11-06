Twitter's Decision To Ban Political Ads Is A Moderation Choice Itself That Likely Will Backfire In Its Own Way
Daily Deal: The Cisco CCNA & CCNP Routing & Switching Bundle

Wed, Nov 6th 2019

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Routing and Switching is a certification program for entry-level network engineers that helps maximize your investment in foundational networking knowledge and increase the value of your employer's network. CCNA Routing and Switching is for Network Specialists, Network Administrators, and Network Support Engineers with 1-3 years of experience. Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Routing and Switching certification validates the ability to plan, implement, verify and troubleshoot local and wide-area enterprise networks and work collaboratively with specialists on advanced security, voice, wireless and video solutions. The Cisco CCNA and CCNP Routing and Switching Bundle provides you with all the E-Learning you need in order to prepare for the exams. It's on sale for $29, and if you enter the code TECHDIRTSAVE15, you'll receive an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

