Daily Deal: The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle

The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle will help you learn how to design and create your own smart things. Courses cover working with Arduino and Raspberry Pi. You'll learn how to design and deploy flows on a Node-RED Programming Platform, how to understand the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport IoT protocol, and more. This 9 course bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

