Daily Deal: Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

In the event of a collision, the Black Box is your best witness. Engineered with its own G-sensor, this dash cam captures footage and audio in the moment, ensuring you'll always have a second pair of eyes if you find yourself in an accident. It records in crisp 1080p resolution day or night and boasts an impressive 120-degree recording angle that will capture every important detail. And, thanks to its compact design, you can stick it directly on your windshield without obscuring your line of sight. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal