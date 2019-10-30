Our FOIA Lawsuit Gets Results: ICE Admits It Didn't Really Seize A Million 'Copyright Infringing' Domains
Daily Deal: StackSkills Premium Annual Pass

Deals

Wed, Oct 30th 2019

Wed, Oct 30th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

StackSkills Premium is your destination for learning today's most in-demand skills wherever and whenever your schedule allows. Now, with this exclusive limited-time offer, you'll gain access to 1000+ StackSkills courses for just one low annual fee! Whether you're looking to earn a promotion, make a career change, or pick up a side hustle to make some extra cash, StackSkills delivers engaging online courses featuring the skills that matter most today. From blockchain to growth hacking to iOS development, StackSkills stays ahead of the hottest trends to offer the most relevant courses and up-to-date information. Best of all, StackSkills' instructors are experts in their fields and are passionate about sharing learnings based on first-hand successes and failures. If you're ready to commit to your personal and career growth, you won't want to pass on this incredible all access pass to the web's top online courses. It's on sale for $4.92/month after a free 7 day trial.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

