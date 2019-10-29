The Guy The State Of Oregon Said Wasn't A Real Engineer Just Helped Convince The Government To Extend Yellow Light Intervals
Report: Devin Nunes' Aide Going Around Leaking Ukraine Call Whistleblower's Name

Daily Deal: Disk Drill PRO

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 29th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Accidents happen, which is why it's critical to have a data recovery system at your disposal. Disk Drill Pro makes it easy to recover documents, music, photos, videos, or even whole partitions that have gone missing from your computer. With just a single push of a button, Disk Drill can recover over 200 types of files on your computer or even on external drives when you connect to a computer. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Guy The State Of Oregon Said Wasn't A Real Engineer Just Helped Convince The Government To Extend Yellow Light Intervals
Report: Devin Nunes' Aide Going Around Leaking Ukraine Call Whistleblower's Name
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:30 The Internet At 50: It Has Enabled Many Wonderful Things, But We Have To Fight To Keep It That Way (0)
15:27 Freelance Columnist Suggests Workaround To California's AB5: Submit One Giant, Regularly Edited, Column (16)
12:55 This Idaho Town Lets You Switch Between Cheap Fiber ISPs In A Matter Of Seconds (24)
10:44 Report: Devin Nunes' Aide Going Around Leaking Ukraine Call Whistleblower's Name (78)
10:39 Daily Deal: Disk Drill PRO (0)
09:38 The Guy The State Of Oregon Said Wasn't A Real Engineer Just Helped Convince The Government To Extend Yellow Light Intervals (13)
06:41 Comcast Insists It's An Innocent Little Daisy On Consumer Privacy (29)
03:39 Georgia Supreme Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Search Vehicle Crash Data Recorders (13)

Monday

19:43 Hundreds Of Law Enforcement Agencies Are Still Allowing Bad Cops To Provide Testimony (37)
15:29 Bus Company Threatens To Sue College Newspaper Over Satirical Story (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.