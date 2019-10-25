Google And Facebook Didn't Kill Newspapers: The Internet Did
Indian Court Orders Global Takedown Of 'Defamatory' Video From YouTube, Twitter, Facebook

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 25th 2019 10:40amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle has 12 courses covering the most popular apps in Adobe's Creative Cloud. The courses cover everything from Photoshop and After Effects to Illustrator and InDesign and everything in between. You'll learn photo and video editing, web and mobile design, animation, and more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Google And Facebook Didn't Kill Newspapers: The Internet Did
Indian Court Orders Global Takedown Of 'Defamatory' Video From YouTube, Twitter, Facebook
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:59 New Mass Shooting Prevention Bill Will Use 'Anti-Terrorism' Methods To Ramp Up Surveillance Of Students (1)
10:45 Indian Court Orders Global Takedown Of 'Defamatory' Video From YouTube, Twitter, Facebook (13)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle (0)
09:18 Google And Facebook Didn't Kill Newspapers: The Internet Did (13)
06:20 Like The Rest Of Its 5G Footprint, Verizon 5G Sports Venue Availability Is Being Overhyped (7)
03:17 Skynet, But For Welfare: Automating Social Services Is Killing People (35)

Thursday

19:58 TV Network Declares IPTV Tool Copyright Infringing, Even Though It's Just A Tool (35)
15:52 Aussie Censorship In Action: National Enquirer Editor Threats Get Bookstores To Block Sale Of Ronan Farrow Book (33)
13:47 Federal Lawsuit Targets Vicious Gang Composed Of... Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies (15)
11:56 Lego's Mostly Obnoxious IP Bullying Of The 3D Printing Community Doesn't Make Any Sense (19)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.