Daily Deal: The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Tue, Oct 22nd 2019 10:39amGretchen Heckmann

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle will teach you coding best practices, programs, and more over 12 courses. The courses cover Python, JavaScript, HTML5, MySQL, AnjularJS, among others. It's on sale for $45 and if you use the coupon 20LEARN20 at checkout, you'll save an additional 20%.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

