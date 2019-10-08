Former FCC Boss Wheeler Says New Court Ruling Won't Stop Net Neutrality
Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle

The DOJ Is Conflating The Content Moderation Debate With The Encryption Debate: Don't Let Them

Overhype

from the it's-not-the-same dept

Tue, Oct 8th 2019 9:23amMike Masnick

As we've detailed a lot over the last week, the DOJ has decided that after years of failing to get backdoors mandated by warning about the "terrorism" bogeyman, it's decided to pick up the FOSTA playbook, and instead start focusing on child porn -- or what "serious people" now refer to as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). It did this last week with an assist from the NY Times, who published an article with (legitimately) scary stories, but somehow blaming the internet companies... because they actually report it when they find such content on their networks. I've seen more than a few people, even those who generally have been strong voices on the encryption debate and against backdoors, waver a bit on this particular subject, and note that maybe there shouldn't be encryption on social media networks, because it might (as the narrative says) help awful people hide their child porn.

Except... that's confusing a few different things. Mainly, it's mixing up the content moderation debate with the "lawful access" or "backdoors" debate. Yes, encryption makes it harder for the police to get in and see certain things, but that's by design. We live in a country with the 4th Amendment, in which we believe that it should be difficult for law enforcement to snoop deeply into our lives -- and that's always meant that some people will do and plot bad stuff out of the sight and hearing of law enforcement. Yet, if you were to look at law enforcement over the past 100 years, you can bet that they have many times more access to information about people today than they have in the past. The claim of "going dark" is laughable when you compare the information that law enforcement can get today even to what it could get 15 or 30 years ago.

But, importantly, bringing CSAM into the debate muddies the water by pretending -- incorrectly -- that in an end-to-end encrypted world you can't do any content moderation, and there's simply no way for platforms to block or report certain kinds of content. Yet, as Princeton professor Jonathan Mayer highlights in a new paper, content moderation is not impossible in an encrypted system. It may be different than it is today, but it's still very much possible:

Much of the public discussion about content moderation and end-to-end encryption over the past week has appeared to reflect two common technical assumptions:

  1. Content moderation is fundamentally incompatible with end-to-end encrypted messaging.
  2. Enabling content moderation for end-to-end encrypted messaging fundamentally poses the same challenges as enabling law enforcement access to message content.

In a new discussion paper, I provide a technical clarification for each of these points.

  1. Forms of content moderation may be compatible with end-to-end encrypted messaging, without compromising important security principles or undermining policy values.
  2. Enabling content moderation for end-to-end encrypted messaging is a different problem from enabling law enforcement access to message content. The problems involve different technical properties, different spaces of possible designs, and different information security and public policy implications.

You can read the whole thing, but as the paper notes, user reporting of such content still works in an end-to-end encrypted world, as does hash matching if done at the client end. There's a lot more in there as well, but what you realize in reading the paper is that while law enforcement has now latched onto the CSAM issue as its hook to break encryption (in part, I've been told by someone working with the DOJ, because they found it "polled well"), it's an entirely different problem. This is yet another "but think of the children" argument, which ignores the technical and societal realities.

Filed Under: chris wray, content moderation, doj, encryption, going dark, jonathan mayer, william barr
Companies: facebook

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 8:40am

    Out of sight, out of their minds

    Isn't content moderation concerned with things other people can see, while encryption is about preventing other people from seeing what is encrypted? I can understand government types getting this wrong, but technologists?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 10:48am

      Re: Out of sight, out of their minds

      Primarily, content moderation is involved with publicly facing content. That's where the debate focus is.

      However, content moderation does involve content shared between users, with its own differences and challenges.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anon, 8 Oct 2019 @ 9:42am

    NSLs and hashing

    So, when are the DoJ going to start sending NSLs to Google, Microsoft and Mozilla and have them add image hash checks to the browsers? Or are they already there hidden by 'safebrowsing'?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 10:03am

    It's true that the mere existance on encryption on social media messanger apps might help one or more child abusers evade detections. This inspite of the fact that said encryption might also help keep children away from those who would abuse them

    It's also true that allowing any non-children to breath would enable some of those said non-children to sexually abuse children.

    However for some reason I don't see anyone proposing a breathing ban.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 10:44am

    Lets see.....

    How could I really piss off people... How about we goto the major locations in the world where Child abuse is Dominant.. Bangkok.. Install remote cameras thru the cellphone system, and take pictures.. Lets monitor those persons that Take plane flights to those areas..and link the pictures with the Airplane flights.. We could also match up incoming flights into those Areas, and keep tabs on those persons.. Why not?? well, every nation has their OWN laws. and whats legal here may not BE there.. like Chewing gum in public.(yep its illegal in a few locations) so with all this, and tracking CERTAIN persons..What could we find? could we send a BOT to their phones and see who else is Around this situation?? do some of these folks have enough money to PAY us off, so we dont do anything?? How much of FOSTA is logical, or probably Somewhat easy to figure WHO ISNT doing it? and the number represented seem to be Picked out of the air, and SLAMMED together from any/every source of missing children and not verified that they are NOW HOME. And even when looked/verified tend to be Less then .1% of their guesstimate.. This seems MORE of a lost Law, that will never be enforced, because its already enforced other ways. The only problem in this tends to be a Way for those in need, to have access to what they need. and I dont see that happening.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Former FCC Boss Wheeler Says New Court Ruling Won't Stop Net Neutrality
Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:49 CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda' (8)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle (0)
09:23 The DOJ Is Conflating The Content Moderation Debate With The Encryption Debate: Don't Let Them (6)
06:21 Former FCC Boss Wheeler Says New Court Ruling Won't Stop Net Neutrality (5)
03:21 Working With The Private Sector And Hundreds Of Law Enforcement Agencies, ICE Has Assembled A Massive Surveillance Network (17)

Monday

19:43 Why Navigation Apps, Working Properly, Can Make Traffic Flows Worse -- And What To Do About It (33)
15:40 Appeals Court Denies Qualified Immunity For Transit Cop Who Arrested A Journalist For Taking Pictures Of EMS Personnel (20)
13:28 If You Think Google Is Too Dominant And Needs More Competition... You Should Actually Support Its Petition Concerning API Copyrights (11)
10:52 FBI Director Deploys Straw Men While Calling For The End Of Straw Men Arguments In The Encryption War (60)
10:45 Daily Deal: Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.