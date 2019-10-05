It's Amazing All The Cool Stuff We Could Have If Nintendo Didn't Insist On Nintendo-Ing
 

This Week In Techdirt History: September 29th - October 5th

Techdirt

from the not-so-distant-past dept

Sat, Oct 5th 2019 12:35pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2014, while Roca Labs was going off the rails in a case that kept getting more and more bizarre, we saw a mixed bag of court decisions: Warner Bros. was ordered to reveal its automated DMCA takedown notice process, a judge adjusted the MP3Tunes ruling while blasting both sides for their approach, and the music labels unsurprisingly won their suit against Grooveshark — with the silver lining that the ruling didn't screw up DMCA safe harbors like it could have.

Meanwhile, Eric Holder was employing some disgusting FUD in his fight against phone encryption (and wasn't alone), as it became clear just how little he cared about digital rights.

Ten Years Ago

Last week, the Lily Allen saga flared up, got weird, then mostly concluded. But there was still one development remaining, and the only truly positive thing to come out of the whole affair — this week in 2009, Dan Bull namedropped Mike in his excellent song Dear Lily in what would become a brief trend of such "open letters" from the UK musician and spark an ongoing friendship with Techdirt:

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2004, because nothing in this realm ever changes but the digit, folks were talking about the need to chill out on the 5G 4G 3G hype, and quite possibly the mobile TV hype too. A growing number of doctors were calling for an end to mobile phone bans in hospitals, while the New York Times, in typical fashion, was finally realizing that schools had gotten rid of such bans and dutifully bringing us this amazing breaking news. And a lot of newspapers were starting to get nervous about Google News, leading some to rightly suspect that they'd sue if Google monetized it. Meanwhile, we saw a surprisingly good call from the Patent Office when it rejected Microsoft's patent on the FAT file system (though unsurprisingly they would manage to get it approved two years later, eventually enabling their infamous lawsuit against TomTom).

Filed Under: history, look back

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

It's Amazing All The Cool Stuff We Could Have If Nintendo Didn't Insist On Nintendo-Ing
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:35 This Week In Techdirt History: September 29th - October 5th (0)

Friday

19:39 It's Amazing All The Cool Stuff We Could Have If Nintendo Didn't Insist On Nintendo-Ing (17)
16:00 Appeals Court Takes Immunity Away From Cop Who Entered A House Without A Warrant And Killed The Family Dog (28)
13:39 Twitter Removes Nickelback Meme Trump Tweets, But Leaves All The Others Up (33)
12:03 NY Times Opinion Section Gets CDA 230 Wrong AGAIN! (55)
10:44 Working Futures: The Future Of Work Is Likely To Be Complicated (14)
10:39 Daily Deal: 7" Capacitive Touch Screen with 2MP Camera for Raspberry Pi 2/3B/3B+ (0)
09:34 EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements (25)
06:21 Surprise! Buzzfeed Links Bogus Net Neutrality Comments Directly To Broadband Industry (26)
03:19 DOJ Boss Joins UK, Australian Gov't In Asking Facebook To Ditch Its End-To-End Encryption Plan (38)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.