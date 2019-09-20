Tech Companies Are Leading The Fight Against Child Porn While The FBI And DOJ Complain About Encryption Helping Child Abusers
Should The Media Voluntarily Embrace A 'Right To Be Forgotten'?

Daily Deal: The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Sep 20th 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle has 7 courses to help you learn all about Intuit's leading accounting platform. The first course provides a comprehensive understanding of QuickBooks and covers theoretical concepts and how to apply them to the processes of accounting software. You'll learn how to process payrolls and bookkeeping on both the desktop and online versions of QuickBooks Pro. You'll also learn personal tax tracking tips and more. It's on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Tech Companies Are Leading The Fight Against Child Porn While The FBI And DOJ Complain About Encryption Helping Child Abusers
Should The Media Voluntarily Embrace A 'Right To Be Forgotten'?
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:05 Chuck Yeager Sues Airbus For Mentioning That Chuck Yeager Broke The Sound Barrier (9)
10:46 Should The Media Voluntarily Embrace A 'Right To Be Forgotten'? (22)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle (0)
09:21 Tech Companies Are Leading The Fight Against Child Porn While The FBI And DOJ Complain About Encryption Helping Child Abusers (14)
06:24 AT&T Ponders Dumping DirecTV After Investor Backlash, But It's Not Likely To Help (12)
03:20 California Senate Passes Statewide Ban On Facial Recognition Tech Use By Law Enforcement (15)

Thursday

19:35 LeBron James Declares Victory In Losing Bid For 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark (7)
15:36 Court Shoots Down Cop's Assertion That Driving Without Breaking Any Laws Is 'Suspicious' (36)
13:31 House Joins The Senate In Moving Forward On Plan To Massively Increase Copyright Trolling (22)
12:04 Something Has Spooked AT&T Enough To Warrant Bringing Their Top Lobbyist Out Of Retirement (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.