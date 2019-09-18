University Of Alabama Is Using A Location-Tracking App To Punish Students For Leaving Football Games Early
Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle has 12 courses to help you learn all about what Python can do. Python is considered by many to be the ideal learning language for first time programmers because it is syntactically fairly straight-forward and has an enormous reach of applications. You'll learn how to use Python to develop games, to create your own apps, to data mine, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

