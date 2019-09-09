YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government
Power Outage For Federal Court Computer System Screws Up Three Months Worth Of Job Applications?!?

Daily Deal: The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Sep 9th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

If you want to work in the booming, lucrative field of cybersecurity, you need to earn certifications to verify your abilities. CompTIA is the leading certifying body for IT security. In the 4-course CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle, updated for 2019, you'll get comprehensive preparation to sit four crucial CompTIA exams: Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+. You'll learn how to secure a corporate environment by scanning for vulnerabilities, how to analyze the results of network reconnaissance and recommend and implement countermeasures, how to leverage collaboration tools and technology to support enterprise security, and more. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government
Power Outage For Federal Court Computer System Screws Up Three Months Worth Of Job Applications?!?
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

13:33 Appeals Court Says An IP Address Is 'Tantamount To A Computer's Name' While Handing The FBI Another NIT Win (1)
12:05 Charter Spectrum Once Again 'Competes' By... Raising Prices (5)
10:44 Power Outage For Federal Court Computer System Screws Up Three Months Worth Of Job Applications?!? (6)
10:39 Daily Deal: The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle (0)
09:10 YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government (14)
06:13 New York City Sues T-Mobile For Ripping Off Its Prepaid Users (3)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (7)

Saturday

13:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 1st - 7th (2)

Friday

19:39 A New 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Challenger Approaches: LeBron James (6)
15:33 Cops Digitally Erase Suspect's Facial Tattoos To Make Him Look More Like The Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.