Pinterest's Way Of Dealing With Anti-Vax Nonsense And Scams Is Only Possible Because Of Section 230
Three Years Later And The Copyright Office Still Can't Build A Functioning Website For DMCA Agents, But Demands Everyone Re-Register
Techdirt Podcast Episode 222: Bringing Back The Internet's True Promise
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 223: Bedbugs & Beyond, With David Karpf

Overhype

from the what-a-week dept

Wed, Sep 4th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

By now, you likely all know the story of David Karpf's mild "bedbugs" joke that drew the personal, professional and journalistic ire of the New York Times' Bret Stephens. As it turned out, Karpf — a professor with expertise in media and political communication — was more than capable of responding to Stephens and talking about what was happening in a variety of media outlets, with far more insight than the Pulitzer-winning columnist himself, turning what started as a very silly incident into an exploration of very serious topics. So this week, David Karpf joins us on the podcast to talk about his experience, and what we can all learn from it.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: bedbugs, bret stephens, david karpf, godwin's law, journalism, podcast, streisand effect

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Sep 2019 @ 7:15pm

    The big question is who is healthier the vaccinated or the unvaccinated??? Look at the study that Peter Abby did. The unvaccinated are healthier..... look at the Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12- year old U.S. children

    Anthony R Mawson

    I could go on for days with studies. ... the vaccinated are sicker.

     

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Sep 2019 @ 12:18am

    More smackdowns for the bedbug? I can think of at least one ignorant motherfucker who isn't going to like this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Pinterest's Way Of Dealing With Anti-Vax Nonsense And Scams Is Only Possible Because Of Section 230
Three Years Later And The Copyright Office Still Can't Build A Functioning Website For DMCA Agents, But Demands Everyone Re-Register
Techdirt Podcast Episode 222: Bringing Back The Internet's True Promise
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 223: Bedbugs & Beyond, With David Karpf (2)

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 222: Bringing Back The Internet's True Promise (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.