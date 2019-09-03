Bedbug Privilege: Bret Stephens Uses His NY Times Column To Suggest Jokingly Comparing Him To A Bedbug Is Prelude To Ethnic Genocide
Daily Deal: Post Labor Day e-Learning Sale

Tue, Sep 3rd 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Use the code 10TECHDIRT to get an additional 10% off the following bundles and courses. The Complete C Programming Certification Bundle has 7 courses geared to teach you all you need to know about C, C++, and C#. It's on sale for $39.

Python Programming for Beginners is designed to give you a deeper understanding of the language. This example-driven course will help you discover the essential Python fundamentals in as little as one day. It's on sale for $25.

Devslopes Coding Academy will help you master the most relevant, desirable skills, from iOS and Android development to back-end development to game creation. Not only will you have full and complete access to 300+ hours of content, but you'll get access to the course discussions, Devslopes community, and free course updates. It's on sale for $29.

From setting up projects in JIRA to streamlining pipelines with Agile and Scrum, the Complete Project Management Bundle hass 11 courses to get you up and running with the project management essentials. It's on sale for $29.

The Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle has 8 courses designed to teach you the fundamentals of Agile, SixSigma, Scrum, PMP, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

