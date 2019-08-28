Protocols, Not Platforms: A Technological Approach to Free Speech
For many years now, I've talked about why so many of the problems that face the current internet could be understood by looking at how we moved from an internet dominated by open protocols to one dominated by central platforms -- and I continue to note that many of those problems could be solved by moving back to open protocols (with some modern additions). I first raised this idea nearly five years ago, when people were first debating how internet platforms should moderate toxic speech. It came up again last summer in the context of the various fights over "deplatforming" certain individuals. I mentioned it, yet again, earlier this year in noting that this would be the most effective way to truly create competition and "break up" the big internet platforms.
I've hinted that I was working on a longer paper about this, and I'm happy to note that the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University has now published that essay, entitled: Protocols, Not Platforms: A Technological Approach to Free Speech. It's a part of a new essay series the Institute has just published, called Free Speech Futures, in which various scholars and experts "reimagine" the 1st Amendment.
The article is long, but I wanted to be fairly thorough in explaining what I'm talking about -- and highlighting what might go wrong as well. As I note early on:
This article proposes an entirely different approach—one that might seem counterintuitive but might actually provide for a workable plan that enables more free speech, while minimizing the impact of trolling, hateful speech, and large-scale disinformation efforts. As a bonus, it also might help the users of these platforms regain control of their privacy. And to top it all off, it could even provide an entirely new revenue stream for the platforms.
That approach: build protocols, not platforms.
I don't know that this is the right solution. I don't know that it will work. But I do think it makes a lot more sense than almost every other proposed idea right now, most of which seem likely to simply lock in today's dominant players under a heavily regulated regime that likely stifles many potentially more innovative services, while similarly locking in the idea that we need to let the big internet companies "protect" our privacy. My idea would actually take the various internet providers out of the privacy protection business altogether, and move us to a world where the ends of the network (the users) have much more power and control, protected by encryption and better tools for managing our own privacy. Indeed, it even suggests possibilities for business models that don't rely on "surveillance" to work.
At a time when so many proposals for how to deal with the big internet companies seem focused on spite and anger at those companies, rather than thoughtful discussions of how we get to what's coming next, at the very least I'm hopeful that others can be inspired by this paper to come up with their own ideas for a better, more proactive approach to a future internet.
To wit: Mastodon. It ain’t perfect, and it can be coöpted by malicious people (e.g., Gab switching to the Masto protocol), but it’s better than Twitter in both community and functionality (thank you, blessed Content Warning feature).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To wit: Mastodon
To me, Mastodon is only halfway there. It's more about federation than open protocols. It has some, but not all, of the features I'm discussing here. I find things like Scuttlebutt and some other projects a bit more interesting than Mastodon these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fair enough. 👍
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What protocols?
while I like the idea of returning to protocols instead of platforms, you don't actually propose, or even suggest, any new protocols.
You compare NNTP to Reddit but don't say what should change in NNTP to fix the issues with it that lead to it's near demise and opened up the space to Reddit.
You point out that most people don't have the patience or willingness to fiddle with all the options to set-up a service of their own but don't actually explain how to fix this in order to gain up-take by individuals.
You offer some indication of how advertising could be used within these protocols while at the same time suggesting that the advertisers would receive less information about the individuals looking at their ads. Yet you ignore (or fail to mention) that the most lucrative ads (the ones Google and like make the most on) are the ones with the most detailed information about the individuals viewing them.
If I, as an average individual, buy into this, I'm probably going to need to spend some money either paying for a service that gives me the basic core set of servers and data storage OR increasing my electricity bill and possibly ISP costs by running my services on my own hardware in my own home. If advertising is really an option, how do I get my service integrated into the advertising to get paid (or at least zero cost to me) to cover my costs?
How do we deal with the higher bandwidth protocols like video, audio, and images?
How am I going to handle (or cover) the bandwidth costs if my particular video goes viral?
I would love to leave the big platforms and control my own content better but the trade-offs are tough. I would very much like some indication of how to resolve them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He wrote an essay, not an RFC. While I would be interested in the technical specifics as well, that's not the point of what he wrote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What protocols?
Fair criticisms! Let's dig in a little.
while I like the idea of returning to protocols instead of platforms, you don't actually propose, or even suggest, any new protocols.
This is not a technical paper, but rather an article talking about the concept. It was published in a series, where all of the other papers were written by lawyers, and the whole series was put together by a law professor working at a law school and a legal institute. The point was to get the idea across, not propose specific new protocols.
You compare NNTP to Reddit but don't say what should change in NNTP to fix the issues with it that lead to it's near demise and opened up the space to Reddit.
I disagree with this -- as I think I describe why NNTP and other older protocols failed, and suggest why that could change with a somewhat new approach to protocols. I don't suggest a direct NNTP replacement, but again, that was not the point of the paper. Instead, I talk about why a protocols approach today could deal with the reasons why older protocols failed.
You point out that most people don't have the patience or willingness to fiddle with all the options to set-up a service of their own but don't actually explain how to fix this in order to gain up-take by individuals.
I think I actually did discuss this a fair bit in the piece, noting that this opens up an opportunity for third parties to provide convenience here for end users -- in the same way that Google offers Gmail, even though you could set up your own email server if you wanted.
You offer some indication of how advertising could be used within these protocols while at the same time suggesting that the advertisers would receive less information about the individuals looking at their ads. Yet you ignore (or fail to mention) that the most lucrative ads (the ones Google and like make the most on) are the ones with the most detailed information about the individuals viewing them.
As you'll notice, I also suggest alternatives to advertising entirely as a business model, and point out that the data-focused advertising model is increasingly subject to increased costs, in terms of privacy regulations and government fines. (And while I agree that targeted ads these days are, by far, the most lucrative, I'm not convinced that will always remain true -- in part because I think it's a fool's gold, tricking gullible advertisers into thinking that such targeted ads are more effective. They are in some cases. But in many cases, they are not).
If I, as an average individual, buy into this, I'm probably going to need to spend some money either paying for a service that gives me the basic core set of servers and data storage OR increasing my electricity bill and possibly ISP costs by running my services on my own hardware in my own home. If advertising is really an option, how do I get my service integrated into the advertising to get paid (or at least zero cost to me) to cover my costs?
Again, part of the point is I think new services will spring up to manage this aspect for you.
How do we deal with the higher bandwidth protocols like video, audio, and images?
I'm not sure how this is an issue. Can you explain why you think that presents a problem in this model?
How am I going to handle (or cover) the bandwidth costs if my particular video goes viral?
That's only an issue if you're paying for per-byte bandwidth, which is certainly not guaranteed under this model. Indeed, content itself could spread out across the protocol, so that your own bandwidth costs would be minimal.
I would love to leave the big platforms and control my own content better but the trade-offs are tough. I would very much like some indication of how to resolve them?
There are trade offs to every approach. And you do highlight some in your comment -- though I feel like I did try to address many of them in the paper. But, you jump back and forth between trade offs for companies and trade offs for end users. I think, with companies, the trade offs become more interesting, as the costs of being a dominant platform increase -- while the opportunities for newer protocol-based business models also increase. At some point, there's a tipping point, where the protocol approach just makes more sense across the board.
For the end users, each trade off you discuss strikes me as an opportunity for service providers to come in and provide a better solution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What protocols?
I am the earlier AC.
This is not a technical paper, but rather an article talking about the concept. It was published in a series, where all of the other papers were written by lawyers, and the whole series was put together by a law professor working at a law school and a legal institute. The point was to get the idea across, not propose specific new protocols.
Okay, then most of the rest of my comments don't really fit. The technical details wouldn't be part of article for/from lawyers. That's my fault.
As you'll notice, I also suggest alternatives to advertising entirely as a business model, and point out that the data-focused advertising model is increasingly subject to increased costs, in terms of privacy regulations and government fines. (And while I agree that targeted ads these days are, by far, the most lucrative, I'm not convinced that will always remain true -- in part because I think it's a fool's gold, tricking gullible advertisers into thinking that such targeted ads are more effective. They are in some cases. But in many cases, they are not).
I would say you hinted at alternative models but didn't go into enough detail on how your model would actually work. However, given the article was focused on lawyers, not technical people, your level of detail is more appropriate than what I was expecting given your usual level of detail and technical knowledge.
I agree the current focus on detailed knowledge about the individuals seeing the ads is fools gold in my opinion also.
But, you jump back and forth between trade offs for companies and trade offs for end users.
Yes. I probably should have re-read my submission before hitting the submit button a few more times. But comments aren't quite the same as writing an article in terms of effort put into them.
I guess I was hoping for some more concrete solutions to what both of us perceive as a problem with the way the Internet works today and what we both agree might be a solution to that problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question for Mike about the paper:
Mike, did you dedicate the paper in the Public Domain, or at least license it with a free or sharable Creative Commons license? Because I want to distribute it far and wide!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question for Mike about the paper:
Distribute the link, then no worries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Question for Mike about the paper:
Tell that to the EU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Question for Mike about the paper:
If Samuel copied and pasted the content of the essay, then the EU might have some issues, but posting a link along with some insightful commentary that would make readers interested in clicking on that link, I think not.
Or were you thinking of some different EU rules?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
