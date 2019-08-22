Daily Deal: The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle has 8 courses to help you master Python. Python is an excellent first programming language because of its simple syntax, coding principles, and easy readability. You'll learn how to build a name generator, a website URL timed blocker, a face swapping app, a subnet calculator, and more. It's on sale $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal