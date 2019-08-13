Dennis Prager Peddles Complete Nonsense About 'Google Censorship' In The WSJ
Legal Issues

from the digging-in dept

Tue, Aug 13th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Ever since the FCC announced its proposed settlement with Facebook, the headlines have focused on the largest-ever privacy fine that came with it — but few people paid attention to the many, many important details. This week, we've got the first half of a two-part podcast with lawyer Joshua de Larios-Heiman, who helps us go through the entire settlement from start to finish, and pick apart what it means.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: fcc, podcast, privacy, regulation, social media
Companies: facebook

