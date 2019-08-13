Techdirt Podcast Episode 220: What's Really In The FTC's Facebook Settlement, Part One

from the digging-in dept

Ever since the FCC announced its proposed settlement with Facebook, the headlines have focused on the largest-ever privacy fine that came with it — but few people paid attention to the many, many important details. This week, we've got the first half of a two-part podcast with lawyer Joshua de Larios-Heiman, who helps us go through the entire settlement from start to finish, and pick apart what it means.

Filed Under: fcc, podcast, privacy, regulation, social media

Companies: facebook