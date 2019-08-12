New Report Further Clarifies Foxconn's Wisconsin Deal Was An Unsustainable Joke
Emails From License Plate Reader Company Hack Show Lobbyists Writing Legislation And Handing Out Talking Points To Congressional Reps

Daily Deal: The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Aug 12th 2019 10:42amDaily Deal

The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle has 13 courses geared to help you prepare for CompTIA's certification exams. Courses cover A+, Network+, Security+, Pentest, CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst), and more. It's on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New Report Further Clarifies Foxconn's Wisconsin Deal Was An Unsustainable Joke
Emails From License Plate Reader Company Hack Show Lobbyists Writing Legislation And Handing Out Talking Points To Congressional Reps
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:41 If You Lament The State Of Politics Today, Lament The Loss Of Aereo (9)
13:44 Ex-Googler Recently Held Up As A 'Whistleblower' And 'Proof' Of Anti-Conservative Bias At Google, Actually Supported Richard Spencer, Racist Skinheads (29)
12:11 Indian Counseling Company Files Criminal Complaint Against Blogger Who Informed It About A Sensitive Data Leak (14)
10:47 Emails From License Plate Reader Company Hack Show Lobbyists Writing Legislation And Handing Out Talking Points To Congressional Reps (13)
10:42 Daily Deal: The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:36 New Report Further Clarifies Foxconn's Wisconsin Deal Was An Unsustainable Joke (19)
06:37 Class Action Lawsuit Hopes To Hold GitHub Responsible For Hosting Data From Capital One Breach (57)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (4)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: August 4th - 10th (57)

Friday

19:39 Comcast Wireless Joins Verizon In Charging You More For HD Video (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.