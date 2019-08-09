Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle

The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle has 3 courses geared to getting you up to speed with this popular project management framework. Blending the Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, Lean Six Sigma is all about helping businesses drive profits by minimizing waste and reducing defects in their products. Utilizing case studies and real-life examples, the first course walks you through the core principles of Lean Six Sigma. The second course will get you up to speed with the concepts and principles of Lean Management, so you can optimize processes, increase quality and drive maximum value in your organization. The third course shows you how to solve real-world problems with Minitab, the data-driven software package that helps companies identify trends, solve problems, spot valuable insights in their operations. The bundle is on sale for $69.

Filed Under: daily deal