Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok
California Judges Nuke Two More SFPD Warrants Used To Search A Journalist's Home And Office

Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Aug 9th 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle has 3 courses geared to getting you up to speed with this popular project management framework. Blending the Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, Lean Six Sigma is all about helping businesses drive profits by minimizing waste and reducing defects in their products. Utilizing case studies and real-life examples, the first course walks you through the core principles of Lean Six Sigma. The second course will get you up to speed with the concepts and principles of Lean Management, so you can optimize processes, increase quality and drive maximum value in your organization. The third course shows you how to solve real-world problems with Minitab, the data-driven software package that helps companies identify trends, solve problems, spot valuable insights in their operations. The bundle is on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok
California Judges Nuke Two More SFPD Warrants Used To Search A Journalist's Home And Office
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:18 Texas AG Joins Lawsuit Against T-Mobile, Showing Bipartisan Opposition To Mindless M&As (1)
10:46 California Judges Nuke Two More SFPD Warrants Used To Search A Journalist's Home And Office (2)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle (0)
09:41 Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok (43)
06:37 White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias (67)
03:33 AT&T Employees Took Bribes To Plant Malware On Company's Network (5)

Thursday

20:02 Consumer Reports Finds Numerous Home Routers Lack Even Basic Security Protections (19)
16:11 Oops: Japan Anti-Piracy Proposals Probably Violate Its Constitution (13)
14:14 NYPD, Prosecutors Illegally Using Expunged Criminal Records To Perform Investigations, Ask For Longer Sentences (21)
12:16 Ring Is Teaching Cops How To Obtain Doorbell Camera Footage Without A Warrant (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.