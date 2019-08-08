Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi & Alexa A-Z Bundle

North Carolina Court Says Retaliatory Arrests Over Protected Speech Are Cool And Legal
Thu, Aug 8th 2019

Learn Raspberry Pi and start building Amazon Alexa projects with The Complete Raspberry Pi and Alexa A-Z Bundle. Catered for all levels, these project-based courses will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You will also learn how to build Alexa Skills that will run on any Amazon Echo device to voice control anything in your home, and how to build your own Echo clone. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Reader Comments

    urza9814, 8 Aug 2019 @ 11:42am

    Surveillance capitalism...

    Or, if you want to avoid some of the surveillance aspects of Alexa, you could try Mycroft AI.... :)

