Techdirt Podcast Episode 219: A Policy Bootcamp For Technologists

Tue, Aug 6th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

There's a new but growing desire, both within the tech industry and among onlookers, for more technologists to get involved in public policy and doing work to serve the public interest. Various plans to help make this happen are starting to appear, and an especially interesting one is the Aspen Tech Policy Hub, which aims to help establish a new generation of tech policy entrepreneurs using an incubator model in the vein of Y Combinator. This week, Mike is joined by director Betsy Cooper to discuss the Hub's inaugural cohort of technologists, and what comes next.

Filed Under: aspen tech policy hub, betsy cooper, podcast, policy

