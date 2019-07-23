Daily Deal: The Mighty Mac Bundle
The Mighty Mac Bundle features 10 apps designed to ramp up the power of your Mac. You'll get VPNSecure to help keep you safe online, CrossOver18 to run Windows apps right from your Mac dock, CleanMyMac X, WALTR 2 to transfer any music, ringtone, video, PDF and ePUB file with a simple drag and drop, and Dropshare. You'll also receive ActiveDock, Folx Pro, Chronicle Pro, MacPilot 10, and the Complete Web Developer Bundle. It's on sale for $30.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
I find it odd that of all of the things in the bundle, CrossOver18 is the only one I've ever heard of. And I've never used it, as I use the free WineSkin instead.
Instead of VPNSecure I use OpenVPN, instead of CrossOver18 I use WineSkin, instead of CleanMyMac X I use the built-in tools, instead of WALTR 2 I use iFunBox. Since I don't know what the others do, I don't know what free alternatives I use.
But the Complete Web Developer's bundle is always good :)
