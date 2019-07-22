Telecom Union Got Hoodwinked Into Supporting AT&T's Shitty Merger
For All Of Trump's Complaints About Social Media 'Censorship', The White House Itself Moderates Content Similarly To Social Media Sites

Daily Deal: The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 22nd 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle has 3 courses to get you up to speed with PowerShell. You'll cover a variety of topics crucial to understanding PowerShell so you can automate small daily tasks and improve your work efficiency. Gradually, you'll scale up towards more complex tasks. You'll also discover how to automate your daily work related to Active Directory Management, and how to integrate with non-Microsoft products as well. It's on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Telecom Union Got Hoodwinked Into Supporting AT&T's Shitty Merger
For All Of Trump's Complaints About Social Media 'Censorship', The White House Itself Moderates Content Similarly To Social Media Sites
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:28 Judge Tosses Crazy Copyright Lawsuit Over Gigi Hadid Photo (6)
13:35 Oakland, California On Its Way To Becoming The Third US City To Ban Facial Recognition Tech (1)
12:04 LAPD Infiltrated An Anti-Fascist Protest Group Because The First Amendment Is Apparently Just A Suggestion (57)
10:44 For All Of Trump's Complaints About Social Media 'Censorship', The White House Itself Moderates Content Similarly To Social Media Sites (52)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle (0)
09:29 Telecom Union Got Hoodwinked Into Supporting AT&T's Shitty Merger (10)
06:23 FTC's YouTube Privacy Settlement Pisses Everyone Off; Perhaps We're Doing Privacy Wrong (60)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (6)

Saturday

13:00 This Week In Techdirt History: July 14th - 20th (8)

Friday

19:39 Gibson Guitar Formalizes Its Hands-Off IP Enforcement Approach With Authorized Partnership Program (14)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.