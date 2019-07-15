Daily Deal: The Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

From coding to productivity to effectively managing teams and projects, the Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle has you covered. You'll learn how to lead effective 1-on-1 meetings, how to work with SQL and MySQL, how to implement vision and strategy to getting a better understanding of how to use data, and more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal