If You Want To Kill Google And Facebook, Leaving Section 230 Alone Is Your Best Hope
We recently released our Don't Shoot The Message Board report, which details, with actual numbers, evidence of how Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has encouraged and enabled a tremendous amount of investment in thousands of internet companies, building up real competition. At the event in Washington, DC, where we announced the paper, one of the questions from the audience focused on whether or not we should remove Section 230 protections from large companies as a way to deal with allegedly anti-competitive actions. The premise, put forth by the questioner, was that Google/Facebook/Amazon have benefited so much from Section 230 that that's why they're now so dominant -- and somehow removing the protections of 230 will somehow create competition.
That's a very strange take, and one that doesn't seem supported by the evidence. Again, as our report showed, having CDA 230 created lots of investment in startups and new internet platform companies. Taking away Section 230 would create a massive liability and regulatory burden, which I'm sure the big internet companies wouldn't like, but which they could obviously handle. Smaller companies? Not so much. Removing CDA 230 would only serve to lock in Google, Facebook and Amazon.
That's why it's good to see a recent paper from law professor Eric Goldman, making exactly this point: Want to Kill Facebook and Google? Preserving Section 230 Is Your Best Hope. The paper is a very quick and easy read and I recommend taking a look. Here's just a brief excerpt:
If the rules of offline publishing applied to the Internet, online republishers would implement effective measures to reduce their exposure for third-party content. Instead, due to Section 230’s immunity, online republishers of third-party content do not have to deploy industrial-grade content filtering or moderation systems, or hire lots of content moderation employees, before launching new startups. This lowers startup costs generally; in particular, it helps these new market entrants avoid making potentially wasted investments in content moderation before they understand their audience’s needs. Accordingly, startups do not need to replicate Google’s or Facebook’s extensive and expensive content moderation operations, nor do they need to raise additional pre-launch capital to defend themselves from business-crippling lawsuits over third-party content.
In a counterfactual world without Section 230’s financial subsidy to online republishers and the competition enabled by that subsidy, the Internet giants would have even more secure marketplace dominance, increased leverage to charge supra-competitive rates, and less incentive to keep innovating. In other words, without Section 230, the marketplace would ossify, and existing legal regulations would help lock in the incumbents.
I take slight issue with the idea that Section 230 represents a "financial subsidy," to internet services. It seems that a more accurate description is that it's a protection against costly, misguided, or frivolous litigation. If that results in an effective "financial subsidy," that's more a black mark on a judicial system that might allow such litigation to waste resources in other contexts, rather than an actual "financial subsidy." Still, the overall paper is worth reading, and highlights the key point that we keep making. Even if you truly hate the big internet companies, removing Section 230 is not the correct way to hinder them. They can withstand such damage better than anyone else.
The best hope is no hope?
Or... make CDA Section 230 applicable only to companies under some revenue cap.

Re: The best hope is no hope?
Big company bad, must punish!

Re: Re: The best hope is no hope?
No, Big company powerful, must regulate keep in check.

Re: The best hope is no hope?
And what number would you choose for a revenue cap? One just below the lowest revenue among Facebook, Google and Twitter? What a ridiculous notion. Section 230 isn't the problem. Humanity is. And we already have laws on the books to make going after the real culprits possible.

Re: Re: The best hope is no hope?
Yeah, doesn't look helpful when that shows up in the EU's latest rules.

Re: The best hope is no hope?
Why do wish to empower large companies with control over what you can do and say online?

Re: Re: The best hope is no hope?
This question may have been asnwered best by Google's head of Responsible Innovation, Jen Gennai, who recently stated (in a video that to no one's surprise was instantly banned from YouTube) :
"Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google. And like, I love her but she’s very misguided, like that will not make it better it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation, it’s like a small company cannot do that."
"We all got screwed over in 2016 ... so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again."
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7178881/Undercover-video-shows-senior-Google-e xecutive-vowing-prevent-Trump-situation.html

Re: Re: Re:
You mean a video that was recorded secretly, illegally, and without the permission of the people being filmed, that was subsequently heavily edited to take what was said out of context to support a conspiracy theory that has no basis in reality? That video? Gee, I wonder why it was taken down.
Note that nowhere does it say "prevent Trump from being elected", it just says "the Trump situation". By which they are most likely referring to all the fallout and shenanigans during and after the 2016 election: Russians using social media to try and influence the election; people believing and sharing satire or deliberately false stories as truth, the resurgence of sexism, racism, and hate that Trump has engendered by what he says on social media, etc..., and the subsequent calls FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE for social media to stop it from happening again.

Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's a fair point that because those video segments were cherrypicked out of a presumably much longer conversation, viewers can't properly assess the background that lead to those statements. Releasing the entire unedited video would of course help paint a more accurate picture, but this partisan undercover outfit is not known for doing that.
But having Google/Youtube pull down the video due to a "privacy" issue seems laughable since this happened in a crowded bar or restaurant where there should have been little to no expectatation of privacy.

Re: Re: The best hope is no hope?
They don't. There exists plenty of places where I can do and say things online that aren't controlled by large companies.
And it's not that they are controlling what you can do and say online, they are basically telling you to come use their services, but if you are going to be an asshole, they don't want you around so the rest of the non-assholes can still enjoy using their service.

Re: The best hope is no hope?
The protections offered by the Constitution are free to poor people, but those with certain level of income should pay to get the same!

What happens if a company under that revenue cap suddenly jumps over it? How long of a “grace period” should it get for making changes so it can work without 230 protections — if they even get one at all? And how do you expect that company to work at all if the protections against frivolous lawsuits over the actions of third parties — the protections that let the company flourish — no longer apply?

Re:
This is just as stupid as doing away with 230 altogether. This line of thought brings up the following questions:

Re: Re:
By the same token, what incentives are there to just not sell out your "competitive business" to one of the big outfits once they take an interest? (If that wasn't your plan all along.) That's a huge issue there, but has nothing to do with 230 and is hardly limited to recent times or what people oddly refer to as "tech".

The good ole USA
Life as long as you pay the premiums
Liberty as long as you pay
Pursuit of happiness... okay you can chase that illusion. We won't stop you as long as you don't get in the way but pay us anyways.

In this way, we can use the damage brought by Articles 13/17 and its mandatory copyright filters as a proxy model for this damage that tampering with 230 would bring.

try convincing the fuckers who are only interested in killing 'Section 230', not Google and Facebook!

If you have..
General protections that cover everyone...then everyone is protected. No favoritism..
Said before and still applicable..
the internet is a representation of What has already happened in the world.
USA corps running around the world, trying to pass Laws in other countries AND the USA to match Favoritism..towards themselves..

