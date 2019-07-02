Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Complete Linux eBook Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Pay what you want for the Complete Linux eBook Bundle and you will get the Mastering Embedded Linux Programming ebook. It covers the technologies and techniques required to build Linux into embedded systems and begins with an introduction to Linux from the ground up. If you beat the average price, you get access to three more ebooks: Mastering Linux Shell Scripting, Linux Shell Scripting Cookbook, and Mastering Linux Security & Hardening.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal